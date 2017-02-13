JUST IN: Greenville Department of Public Safety director resigns

GREENVILLE— The embattled director of the Greenville Department of Public Safety has resigned amid allegations of felony health care fraud.

Mark Reiss was hired as Greenville’s public safety director in 2013. He resigned today. Greenville City Manager George Bosanic has named Deputy Director Dennis Magirl as the interim director effective immediately. Bosanic said the city will immediately begin conducting a search to fill the director position.

Mark and his ex-wife Christine Reiss are both charged with health care fraud — a possible four-year felony — amid allegations that Christine illegally remained on Mark’s health insurance plan with Mark’s knowledge after divorcing in 2014. They have both pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial.

Mark has been off work since around Christmastime 2016.

