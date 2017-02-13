JUST IN: Greenville Department of Public Safety director resigns

By Elisabeth Waldon • Last Updated 12:11 pm on Monday, February 13, 2017

GREENVILLE— The embattled director of the Greenville Department of Public Safety has resigned amid allegations of felony health care fraud.

Mark Reiss

Mark Reiss was hired as Greenville’s public safety director in 2013.  He resigned today. Greenville City Manager George Bosanic has named Deputy Director Dennis Magirl as the interim director effective immediately. Bosanic said the city will immediately begin conducting a search to fill the director position.

Mark and his ex-wife Christine Reiss are both charged with health care fraud — a possible four-year felony — amid allegations that Christine illegally remained on Mark’s health insurance plan with Mark’s knowledge after divorcing in 2014. They have both pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial.

Mark has been off work since around Christmastime 2016.

See Tuesday’s Daily News for more information.

About the Author

Elisabeth Waldon

Elisabeth Waldon is news editor of The Daily News, where she began as an intern in 2001. Her beat includes courts/cops/crime and Montcalm County government. She is also editor of The Carson City Gazette. She loves investigative reporting, telling small-town stories, taking road trips, frequenting music halls, experimenting with photography and being a wife and mother in the "Panhandle" of Montcalm County.

Elisabeth Waldon has written 1343 articles.

Follow Us
Rate this Article
VN:R_U [1.9.10_1130]
Rating: 0 (from 0 votes)