PHOTO GALLERY: Turk Lake Polar Plunge 2017

Posted: Monday, February 13, 2017
Posted by Daily News • Last Updated 3:33 pm on Monday, February 13 2017
More than $49,000 raised for Special Olympics Michigan during 9th annual Turk Lake Polar Plunge on Saturday. — Daily News/Cory Smith
Related Stories
Tuesday, February 10th, 2015
Posted in: G.Slider, News Top Story, Video
Read More »
Leaping into 33-degree water on a cold February afternoon takes the type of courage gladiators would find hard to muster. But the 130 participants of the 2015 Turk Lake Polar Plunge did not bat an eye as they plunged into the depths of Turk Lake on Saturday.
Thursday, February 5th, 2015
Posted in: Local
Read More »
After a long day out in the cold, nothing is better than taking a hot bath or shower … for most people. Not for the participants of the Turk Lake Polar Plunge.
Saturday, January 23rd, 2016
Posted in: Greenville
Read More »
Although not scientifically proven, Jim Dennis has a theory: Jump into the icy waters of Turk Lake and you’ll never be cold again. That’s the mentality the Turk Lake Polar Plunge coordinator shares with those who may be on the fence about participating in the annual event, scheduled for Feb. 13.
Saturday, February 1st, 2014
Posted in: Local, Local, Local, Local, Local, Local, Local
Read More »
Jim Dennis is overwhelmed. He is surrounded by insane people. And he’s loving it. Flooded with emails, phone calls and Facebook comments, Dennis, coordinator of the annual Polar Plunge fundraiser event for Montcalm County, is once again gathering pledges from brave souls who will “take the plunge” into the cold waters of Turk Lake to raise funds for local Special Olympics athletes.
Facebook:
Email Alerts: Coming Soon…