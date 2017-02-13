PHOTO GALLERY: Turk Lake Polar Plunge 2017

Posted by Daily News • Last Updated 3:33 pm on Monday, February 13 2017

More than $49,000 raised for Special Olympics Michigan during 9th annual Turk Lake Polar Plunge on Saturday. — Daily News/Cory Smith

