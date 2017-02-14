Funeral Notices for Feb. 14. 2017

Wednesday

Eldon Rohn — 11 a.m., Trinity Evangelical Free Church, Stanton. (Barden Funeral Home, Stanton)

Thursday

June (Hemmingsen) Courter — 11 a.m, Cook Funeral Home, East Building, Grandville.

March 24

Pastor Norman H. Street — 10 a.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

June (Hemmingsen) Courter , 93

GRANDVILLE — June (Hemmingsen) Courter, 93, died Saturday. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Cook Funeral Home, (West Building), Grandville, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday (Cook — East Building-Memorial Chapel), followed by the funeral service. Interment will be in Sidney Township Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Cook Funeral Home, Grandville, www.cookcares.com.

Pastor Norman H. Street, 99

GREENVILLE — Pastor Norman H. Street, 99, of Greenville, died Sunday. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. March 24 at Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, with visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. March 23 at the funeral home. A full notice will be published in a future edition of The Daily News, www.hurstfh.com.