Greenville Department of Public Safety director resigns

GREENVILLE — The embattled director of the Greenville Department of Public Safety has resigned.

Mark Reiss was hired as Greenville’s public safety director in 2013. He resigned Monday.

Greenville City Manager George Bosanic has named Deputy Director Dennis Magirl as the interim director effective immediately. Magirl was promoted from sergeant to deputy director in 2015. He is a 25-year veteran of the Greenville Department of Public Safety.

Reiss created Magirl’s deputy director position after Reiss took the director job and noticed the department had been without a second-in-command for several years.

Bosanic said in the wake of Reiss’ resignation, the city will immediately begin conducting a search to fill the director position.

Mark and his ex-wife Christine Reiss are both charged with health care fraud — a possible four-year felony — amid allegations that Christine illegally remained on Mark’s health insurance plan with Mark’s knowledge after divorcing in 2014. The amount of the fraud is alleged to be between $113,000 and $130,000.

Mark and Christine have both pleaded not guilty.

Mark was bound over from Montcalm County’s 64B District Court to Montcalm County’s 8th Judicial Circuit Court last Monday after a more than two-hour preliminary examination featuring testimony from multiple witnesses, including Bosanic, Greenville Finance Director Brenda Howell, former Greenville clerk Deborah LeFever, Tad Harz, who briefly dated Christine Reiss, and Michigan State Police Det. Sgt. Denise Bentley, who was contacted after Blue Cross Blue Shield “received an anonymous tip regarding health care fraud.”

Mark’s trial date has not yet been scheduled. The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office is acting as special prosecutor in the Montcalm County case.

Christine Reiss is awaiting trial in Kent County’s 17th Circuit Court.

Mark has been off work since around Christmastime 2016. When contacted by The Daily News on Monday, he did not return a message seeking comment.

A partial history of police chiefs in the city of Greenville

• Jerry Sage: October 1945 to April 1977 (retired).

• Louis Disser: April 1977 to July 1979 (resigned to take another job amid some controversy).

• Garry Duram: January 1980 to January 1987 (took another job). Duram was responsible for designing and implementing the merger of police, fire and code enforcement activities into a public safety department in Greenville.

• James St. Louis: August 1987 to July 1990 (took another job).

• Bruce Schnepp: July 1990 to April 2007 (retired).

• Michael Stuck: June 2007 to December 2011 (retired).

• Michael Pousak: March 26, 2012, to March 29, 2013 (relocated to be with family).

• Mark Reiss: August 2013 to Monday (resigned due to ongoing health care fraud allegations and pending court trial).