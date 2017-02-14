IN BRIEF: Greenville DDA members discuss downtown parking improvements

GREENVILLE — During Tuesday’s meeting of the Greenville Downtown Development Authority, members took time to discuss an issue that has reared its head recently in the winter months.

According to City Manager George Bosanic, the opening of several new downtown businesses has resulted in more patrons and employees operating throughout he downtown district.

That has caused overnight parking in city lots to become an issue.

During the winter months, overnight parking in city lots is only available where designated, and those areas alternate between odd and even lot numbers on a nightly basis to allow for snow removal.

However, some tenants have expressed frustration with their designated parking areas being occupied by non-tenants.

Bosanic said this revelation has become more frequent as bars and restaurants stay open later, resulting in employees sometime not leaving for home until between 3 and 4 a.m.

As a result, members of the DDA are looking to form a committee to focus on the parking issue.