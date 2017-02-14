IN BRIEF: Stanton gets new mayor, city manager

By Meghan Nelson • Last Updated 9:10 pm on Tuesday, February 14, 2017

STANTON — The Stanton City Commission yet again saw some personnel changes at Tuesday night’s meeting.

The meeting opened with new City Clerk/Treasurer Lori Braman reading Larry Petersen’s resignation as Stanton’s mayor.

“It is with sad feelings I submit my resignation,” Braman read from the letter.

Ken Burris was immediately sworn in as mayor. City Commissioner Karl Yoder was nominated and unanimously approved to be the new mayor pro tem.

City commissioners also ended their city manager search Tuesday night by unanimously offering acting City Manager Elizabeth Pynaert a one-year contract to work as Stanton’s full-time city manager.

See Thursday’s Daily News for the complete story.

About the Author

Meghan Nelson

Meghan is the Stanton and Lakeview area reporter for The Daily News. She also specializes in stories for the Health and Business Beat pages. She is a 2016 graduate of Eastern Michigan University.

Meghan Nelson has written 129 articles.

