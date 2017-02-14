IN BRIEF: Stanton gets new mayor, city manager

STANTON — The Stanton City Commission yet again saw some personnel changes at Tuesday night’s meeting.

The meeting opened with new City Clerk/Treasurer Lori Braman reading Larry Petersen’s resignation as Stanton’s mayor.

“It is with sad feelings I submit my resignation,” Braman read from the letter.

Ken Burris was immediately sworn in as mayor. City Commissioner Karl Yoder was nominated and unanimously approved to be the new mayor pro tem.

City commissioners also ended their city manager search Tuesday night by unanimously offering acting City Manager Elizabeth Pynaert a one-year contract to work as Stanton’s full-time city manager.

