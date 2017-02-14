Spectrum Health Charity Ball honors Greenville’s Fran Schuleit

GRAND RAPIDS — Spectrum Health Foundation members and community members put on their best gowns and suits to celebrate and give back to the community during the 15th annual Spectrum Health Charity Ball.

The Spectrum Health Foundation and United and Kelsey hospitals hosted Saturday’s event at the Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park to raise money to renovate United Hospital’s cancer center, and to celebrate this year’s Fred and Lena Meijer Spirit of Caring Award recipient, Fran Schuleit.

The award, which has been presented since 2006, recognizes someone who is committed to improving the quality of life for people in the community. The award is named after Fred and Lena Meijer because of their commitment and dedication to the community.

Dr. Rocky Hansen, last year’s Spirt of Caring recipient, presented the award to Schuleit and read what some of those who nominated her had to say, including the first Spirit of Caring recipient Bill Braman.

“Fran’s ideas and actions are always from the benefit of each of the many organizations in which she is involved, doing things in an unassuming matter, always in a pleasant and cheerful way,” Hansen read from Braman’s nomination.

Hansen commended Schuleit on the work she does for the Greenville area and her dedication to community service.

“Fran Schuleit exemplifies what the Spirit of Caring Award represents,” Hansen said. “She is a person who is gracious, diplomatic, creative, dependable, honest and, of course, caring.”

As Hansen welcomed Schuleit to the stage to accept the award, the audience gave her a standing ovation.

“If this award stands for anything, it stands for the united spirit of caring in all of us, even though it has my name on it tonight,” said Schuleit as she accepted the award. “It’s by working together toward the greater good that we change the world, and so in a very real sense, part of this award belongs to each of you.”

Schuleit’s work in the community includes serving on the Greenville City Council, sitting on various boards with Spectrum Health and United and Kelsey hospitals, teaching Sunday school at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church and being involved in myriad of organizations, including the Greenville Area Community Foundation, Greenville Optimist Camp and Habitat for Humanity.

“There are so many needs that are there that any kind of community service or public service wakes you up and makes you aware,” Schuleit said. “The benefit we receive (from volunteering) is far greater than anything you can imagine. There is something about waking up on a school day morning and knowing it’s your turn to bring sunshine into young lives.”

Schuleit thanked her parents for planting the seed of service in her by taking her along on their own community activities before she could even walk. It’s a virtue she is thankful was instilled in her.

Besides the award, Saturday’s charity ball included a silent and live auction, raffle and balloon game to raise funds for renovations of the Spectrum Health Cancer Center at United Hospital.

“We will be able to create an even better healing environment that can give patients and their families a sense of control in stressful situations, allowing for more comfortable treatment rest and recovery,” said Dr. John Merchun, chief of radiology and Spectrum Health United Hospital and fundraising committee co-chair.

About 450 people attended Saturday’s charity ball. The Spectrum Health Foundation is still calculating the total amount raised during the event.