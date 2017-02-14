UPDATE: Man killed in head-on crash on Sidney Road

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP — A two-vehicle head-on crash Tuesday morning resulted in the death of one of the drivers.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post responded to the fatal traffic crash at approximately 11:10 a.m. on Sidney Road about two miles east of M-91 between Fitzner and Berridge roads.

According to Sgt. Kelly Linebaugh, a silver Honda passenger car was traveling eastbound on Sidney Road when the driver of that vehicle crossed the center line into the westbound lane and into the path of a silver Ford F-250 pickup truck.

The male driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is not being released at this time.

The Daily News has identified the male driver of the F-250 pickup truck as Wayne Christiansen of Stanton, who sustained injuries in the crash and was transported by friends and family members to a local hospital.

Curt Briggs of Lakeview said he was driving two vehicles behind the Honda when he noticed the Honda began to move erratically on the roadway.

“He went this way, back in, came back out, right here through this driveway,” he said pointing to a nearby driveway at the scene. “He was in and out (of the road) three times. The guy that was ahead of me had said he was all over the road since M-91.”

Briggs, an Iraq War veteran, said he immediately pulled over and attempted to help the driver of the Honda.

“I had to pull him out of the vehicle … but I knew he was dead,” he said.

According to Montcalm Township Fire Chief Clif Dickinson, whose fire department was initially dispatched for possible extrication, CPR was used by the first trooper on scene in an attempt to revive the driver of the Honda, and again by two firefighters who arrived on scene shortly afterward, but to no avail.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated, but alcohol is not believed to be a factor. Investigators remained at the scene more than five hours.

Also assisting on scene was the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office and Montcalm County Emergency Medical Services.