UPDATE: Man killed in head-on crash on Sidney Road

Posted by Cory Smith • Last Updated 5:22 pm on Tuesday, February 14 2017

Michigan State Police Trooper Aaron McCormick, left, and Sgt. Kelly Linebaugh, investigate the scene of a fatal car crash on Sidney Road in Montcalm Township Tuesday morning.  — Daily News/Cory Smith

 

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP — A two-vehicle head-on crash Tuesday morning resulted in the death of one of the drivers.

The driver of a silver Honda passenger car was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday after his vehicle entered the opposite lane of traffic and struck an F-250 pickup truck. — Daily News/Cory Smith

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post responded to the fatal traffic crash at approximately 11:10 a.m. on Sidney Road about two miles east of M-91 between Fitzner and Berridge roads.

According to Sgt. Kelly Linebaugh, a silver Honda passenger car was traveling eastbound on Sidney Road when the driver of that vehicle crossed the center line into the westbound lane and into the path of a silver Ford F-250 pickup truck.

The male driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is not being released at this time.

The Daily News has identified the male driver of the F-250 pickup truck as Wayne Christiansen of Stanton, who sustained injuries in the crash and was transported by friends and family members to a local hospital.

Curt Briggs of Lakeview said he was driving two vehicles behind the Honda when he noticed the Honda began to move erratically on the roadway.

Michigan State Police Sgt. Kelly Linebaugh, left, speaks with Wayne Christiansen, center, and his wife, Jaye Christiansen, following a fatal accident on Sidney Road Tuesday in which Wayne’s vehicle was struck by an oncoming car. He received minor injuries in the accident. — Daily News/Cory Smith

“He went this way, back in, came back out, right here through this driveway,” he said pointing to a nearby driveway at the scene. “He was in and out (of the road) three times. The guy that was ahead of me had said he was all over the road since M-91.”

Briggs, an Iraq War veteran, said he immediately pulled over and attempted to help the driver of the Honda.

“I had to pull him out of the vehicle … but I knew he was dead,” he said.

According to Montcalm Township Fire Chief Clif Dickinson, whose fire department was initially dispatched for possible extrication, CPR was used by the first trooper on scene in an attempt to revive the driver of the Honda, and again by two firefighters who arrived on scene shortly afterward, but to no avail.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated, but alcohol is not believed to be a factor. Investigators remained at the scene more than five hours.

Also assisting on scene was the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office and Montcalm County Emergency Medical Services.

 

Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a fatal car crash Tuesday on Sidney Road in Montcalm Township — Daily News/Cory Smith

