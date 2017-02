Funeral Notices for Feb. 15, 2017

Today

Eldon Rohn — 11 a.m., Trinity Evangelical Free Church, Stanton. (Barden Funeral Home, Stanton)

Thursday

June (Hemmingsen) Courter — 11 a.m, Cook Funeral Home, East Building, Grandville.

Friday

Brian P. Steffes — Visitation, 4 to 7 p.m., Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding.

Brian P. Steffes, 44

BELDING — Brian P. Steffes, 44, of Belding, died Tuesday. A memorial visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding, www.jffh.com. A complete obituary will be published on Thursday.