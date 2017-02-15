UPDATE: Victim identified after Tuesday’s fatal crash

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP — The man killed in Tuesday’s two-vehicle head-on crash has been identified as Lee Michael Pattison, 40, of Greenville.

According to Michigan State Police (MSP) Lt. Kevin Sweeney of the Lakeview Post, the accident remains under investigation and no new details have been released since Tuesday. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

According to Pattison’s sister, Lisa Groleau of Traverse City, Pattison leaves behind a 15-year-old son, Corrigan Pattison.

“Lee was always … he just always wanted to … to be better,” Groleau said. “He was always a guy who wanted to be better and have a family.”

MSP troopers responded to the traffic crash at approximately 11:10 a.m. on Sidney Road about two miles east of M-91 between Fitzner and Berridge roads.

A silver Honda passenger car driven by Pattison was traveling eastbound on Sidney Road when the Honda crossed the center line into the westbound lane and into the path of a silver Ford F-250 pickup truck driven by Wayne Christiansen of Stanton.

Pattison was pronounced dead at the scene.

Christiansen sustained injuries and was transported by friends and family members to a local hospital.

Groleau said she is unaware of Pattison’s traveling destination prior to the accident. She is hoping autopsy results will eventually provide closure.

“What took place … we just don’t have an answer,” she said. “It was shocking to see it in the paper.”

Groleau said the family plans to have Pattison cremated with no funeral service.