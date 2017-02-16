Funeral Notices for Feb. 16, 2017

Today

June (Hemmingsen) Courter — 11 a.m, Cook Funeral Home, East Building, Grandville.

Friday

Brian P. Steffes — Visitation, 4 to 7 p.m., Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding.

Monday

Daniel Dean Miller — 1 p.m., St. Thomas Lutheran Church, Trufant. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Daniel Dean Miller, 49

GREENVILLE — Daniel Dean Miller, 49, died Monday. Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Monday at St. Thomas Lutheran Church, Trufant. Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, is serving Dan’s family, www.hurstfh.com.