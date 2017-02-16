Greenville police ask for help in finding indecent exposure suspect

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Department of Public Safety is asking for public assistance after receiving multiple complaints involving recent incidents of indecent exposure.

According to Interim Director of Public Safety Dennis Magirl, the department fielded two complaints in January and several more complaints last year about an individual who has been exposing himself in the parking lots of Meijer, Wal-Mart, Kmart and the Wesco gas station in Greenville.

“We are not sure if we are dealing with more than one person,” Magirl said. “The individual positions themself within their van, where people would be able to look down and see him (expose himself). All of the reports so far have been about a man in a vehicle.

Magirl said reports have indicated that the vehicle is a light or dark green van, and “very dirty,” possibly due to being driven on dirt roads. The suspect(s) has been described as a white male over the age of 30 with an average build and average height.

Magirl said the department is attempting to retrieve security camera footage, but said a more complete description of the suspect or vehicle from a witness would be helpful.

“The recent reports have come in between 7 p.m. and midnight at big parking lots of major retailers,” he said. “If someone is a victim of this, or have seen this type of activity, please contact us, as we are trying to establish a suspect in this. Right now I have very limited descriptions.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greenville Department of Public Safety at (616) 754-9161.