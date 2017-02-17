Flo’s brownfield grant proposal nears completion after vote of confidence from Brownfield Authority

STANTON — The saga of a long-pursued brownfield grant for Flo’s Pizzeria Ristorante & Sports Bar is nearing its conclusion.

During a special meeting of the Montcalm County Brownfield Authority on Wednesday, members voted unanimously to approve a resolution to recommend approval of the plan for the property at 107 S. Lafayette St. in Greenville, submitted by restaurant owners Davide and Dan Uccello, to the Montcalm County Board of Commissioners.

The plan, originally submitted to the Michigan Economic Development Corp. (MEDC) in May 2016, has gone through a number of changes over the past nine months, but resulted in a final form that was agreeable to both the Uccellos and the Greenville Downtown Development Authority, which currently utilizes a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district where the property is located.

According to the plan, a total of $140,000 will be collected over a period of 25 years — or whichever comes first — through future tax revenues on the property that will be split 50-50 between the Uccellos and the DDA.

A brownfield grant is applicable in situations with properties in which the redevelopment or reuse of the property may be complicated by the presence or perception of contamination, which was the case in redeveloping two historic buildings to create Flo’s.

TheUccellos estimate the $140,000 in brownfield work is derived from $20,000 for baseline environmental assessment activities, $80,000 for the demolition of the building, $20,000 for lead and asbestos abatement and $20,000 for brownfield plan amendment/work plan preparation and development.

That investment was part of more than $1.5 million spent by the Uccellos to renovate two historic buildings to bring Flo’s to downtown Greenville.

Speaking on behalf of the Uccellos, Jared Belka, legal counsel for the property owners, said he is pleased to see the plan progressing toward completion.

“It’s to support the costs (incurred by the Uccellos) … we just ask that you support the request, and we appreciate your consideration,” he said to members of the Authority.

According to Belka, the plan will now be taken up by the Montcalm County Board of Commissioners at their next meeting on Feb. 27, and pending approval, it will then return for a decision before the Greenville City Council at the next scheduled meeting on March 7.

“Then they (Uccellos) would execute a development of reimbursement agreement, and submit invoices upon execution of that,” he said.

According to Brownfield Authority member and Greenville City Manager George Bosanic, the future tax revenue will be collected by the city, and then dispersed to the county, which will, in turn, reimburse those funds to the Uccellos.

“Because the DDA already has a TIF district, those funds would be collected by the city and then be sent to the county, and in turn distributed to the Uccellos,” he said. “It would physically be sent from the city to the county, and based on the invoices submitted, they would be reimbursed. It kind of goes full-circle.”

Following the frustrations of the denial of a $240,000 MEDC Blight Elimination Grant in the autumn of 2015, Davide Uccello told The Daily News he is excited to now see some financial relief in the form of the brownfield grant near a positive resolution.

“It was great to see them (DDA and County Brownfield Authority) on board after grant failure after grant failure,” he said.

Flo’s Pizzeria Ristorante & Sports Bar brownfield grant timeline

• September 2015 — Davide and Dan Uccello publicly announce purchase and development of 107 S. Lafayette St. to become Flo’s Pizzeria Ristorante & Sports Bar.

• October 2015 — The Michigan Economic Development Corp. (MEDC) denies the Uccellos a Blight Elimination Grant for $240,000.

• May 2016 — The Uccellos pursue a brownfield grant seeking $140,000 in Tax Increment Financing (TIF) with a proposal to split future tax revenues on the property 50-50 with the Greenville Downtown Development Authority (DDA).

• May 2016 — Flo’s opens on May 30 after the Uccellos investment of $1.5 million in renovations to two historic downtown buildings.

• December 2016 — The brownfield grant agreement hits a snag after the MEDC denies the inclusion of future tax revenues from local school-aid millage, requesting that the DDA foregoes 100 percent of future tax revenues opposed to 50-50 split with the Uccellos.

• January 2017 — The Uccellos and the Greenville DDA reach consensus to continue with a proposal of 50-50 split, without inclusion of tax revenues from school-aid millage. On Jan. 24, the DDA votes unanimously to approve brownfield grant for Flo’s.

• February 2017 — On Feb. 7, the Uccellos present the brownfield grant proposal to the Montcalm County Brownfield Authority for review. On Wednesday, the Montcalm County Brownfield Authority held a special meeting to unanimously approve that the Uccellos present the brownfield grant proposal for Flo’s. On Feb. 27, the Montcalm County Board of Commissioners will be asked to vote on the brownfield grant proposal for Flo’s.

• March 2017 — On March 7, pending approval from the Montcalm County Board of Commissioners, the Greenville City Council will vote on the brownfield grant proposal for Flo’s. If approved, the final step will have been taken for reimbursements of TIF funding of $140,000 over 25 years to begin for the Uccellos.