Funeral Notices for Feb. 17, 2017
Today
Brian P. Steffes — Visitation, 4 to 7 p.m., Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding.
Monday
Daniel Dean Miller — 1 p.m., St. Thomas Lutheran Church, Trufant. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)
Richard M. Giddings, 60
GREENVILLE — Richard M. Giddings, 60, of Greenville, died Thursday. Funeral arrangements are pending at Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, www.hurstfh.com.
