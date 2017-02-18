Aiden Adkins’ win clinches regional title for Carson City-Crystal wrestling

HESPERIA — Every high school wrestler wants the chance Aiden Adkins got Wednesday night … and his results.

The Hesperia regional team wrestling title came down to a 125-pound matchup between Carson City-Crystal’s Adkins and Hart’s James Vanderswag, and the Eagles sophomore didn’t disappoint.

Adkins outlasted Vanderswag in a 13-2 major decision to give CC-C a trip to the state finals, which will be Feb. 24-25 at Central Michigan University’s McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant.

“I knew I had to wrestle the best I could for not just me, but for my team and my school,” Adkins said. “This is the best I’ve ever felt after a match, knowing my team is going to the state finals.”

The Eagles, which beat Hart 33-28 in the regional finals, took care of some revenge in the first round, beating St. Louis 35-32. Last year, St. Louis knocked out CC-C in the regionals, ending its chance for a state finals appearance.

Not so this year.

“We owed them,” chuckled Eagles coach Kacy Datema about the win over St. Louis. “I told my kids it was all about getting the opportunity to pick up swing matches, and we were able to do that.”

Datema credited a few players for key wins against Hart.

“Jamison Ward was able to get a pin against a tough kid (Robert Atland) at 103. He was a returning state placer,” Datema said. “Jamison was down 6-3 and he came out and got his man turned around real quick and pinned him at 5:15 in the third (period).”

Though he lost, Datema also credited his son, Nolan, for a tough matchup with Hart’s Noah Cantu in the 112-pound matchup as well as Daryn Shepler, who lost a close 2-1 decision to Hart’s Jacob Bosley.

The two teams were tied 28-28 going into the last match, which was Adkins.

“It feels good to be going back to to the finals,” Datema said, whose 2014-15 team made it to the state finals. “Our kids did a great job but it’s back to work and hope we can advance further. I’m hoping for a decent seed in the finals.”

Adkins said he’s proud of what his team has accomplished and is looking forward to going to the state finals.

“This is a great feeling to win regionals, especially with us being such a young team,” he said. “We had to get it done tonight and we did. But we have more to go.”

Going 2-0 in the tournament were the Eagles’ Adkins, Braxton Seida (140), Daniel Smith (171), Brian Yeakey (189), and Trent Ward (112).

Ward pinned both of his opponents while Smith, Yeakey and Seth Seida each had one pin.