Battle of league’s overall lead goes to Big Rapids, beats Central Montcalm

STANTON — For a moment, it looked as though Central Montcalm’s Orange Out event was going to include a great comeback victory Friday.

However, the Cardinals of Big Rapids, who were tied for first in the overall standings of the Central States Activities Association with the Green Hornets before the game, proved too much in the end, securing a 52-42 victory.

Down for most of the game, the Green Hornets (13-5 overall, 8-4 CSAA-Gold) took their first lead of the game, 34-33, with 6:51 to go in the fourth quarter, when senior center Kenzie Rutz put in a bucket as she was fouled and then hit the bonus free throw to give her team the lead.

But the Cardinals (14-4 overall, 10-1 CSAA-Gold) went on a 12-2 scoring run to go up 42-36 with just over two minutes to play in the game.

Fouls then started catching up to the Hornets, as both starters Kiarra Wernette and Bree Brasington fouled out within 30 seconds of each other, followed by Rutz with only 32 seconds left.

The Cardinals, who were 13-of-23 overall for free throws, were able to build a comfortable enough lead at the charity strike to secure the win.

“The effort tonight the girls put in was outstanding. Our girls played their hearts out tonight,” Central Montcalm head coach Rob Putnam said. “There were key minutes in the game where we just couldn’t hit a bucket. A couple times there I thought, if that shot would’ve dropped, it would’ve changed everything.”

The Cardinals’ junior center Jayla Strickland cleaned the boards for her team, collecting 13 rebounds, but was held to only eight points, much to the credit of Central Montcalm’s Hannah Putnam’s defense.

“Hannah, tonight, it was probably the best defense I’ve ever seen her play,” Putnam said about his daughter, Hannah Putnam, who kept Big Rapids’ Alexis Lyman’s scoring at bay, allowing her only six points. “Lyman had 20-some points last time we played them and tonight she only got six. So I think Hannah did very well on her.”

The Hornets managed only two points in the first quarter, but held the Cardinals to just eight points. Big Rapids took an 18-14 lead into halftime.

“I was staying low and just moving my feet and watching where she was going tonight,” said Hannah Putnam on her defense against Lyman. “But my teammates helped when I couldn’t get to her, so that helped out a lot, as well.”

Central Montcalm was able to keep it close throughout the third quarter, much because of the inside work of Libby Leford, Rutz and Brasington, as well as Nikki Wilkie, getting needed rebounds and put-back scores.

Hannah Putnam said her team lost some motivation when they went cold on shooting in the fourth quarter after getting their first lead of the game.

“We needed to keep our heads up and get a couple baskets because when they get a little bit of a lead we get down on ourselves and it goes downhill from there,” Hannah Putnam explained. “We played really hard. It’s just down the stretch we have to make those big shots.”

Those his team lost, Rob Putnam was impressed with his players’ efforts.

“I’m disappointed we lost but we left everything on the floor tonight. It just came down to we didn’t get a couple buckets to fall. Big Rapids is a very good team,” Rob Putnam said. “We’re the first and second teams in the league and I think you saw that kind of battle here tonight. I’m very proud of my girls. They really stepped up and gave me everything they had tonight.”

Central Montcalm’s gymnasium, as were the fans and players, were decorated in orange for the school’s annual Orange Out event, which raises awareness of type 1 diabetes, which a few students at the school have, including one player from each of the boys and girls basketball teams.

Ledford led the Hornets with 10 points while Rutz scored seven points and collected 10 rebounds.

Wilkie scored eight points and Wernette had seven points and five rebounds for Central Montcalm.