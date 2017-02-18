Belding competitive cheer team heads to districts

BELDING — With its first conference championship in hand, Belding’s competitive cheer team is looking to continue rewriting the history books.

Having won the Ottawa-Kent Silver Conference championship one week ago — the school’s first ever in competitive cheer — the Belding competitive cheer team now sets its sights on the districts tournament.

Fourteen teams will be competing at Comstock Park today, starting at 10 a.m.

Belding cheer head coach Stacy Venneman said the team has been improving since the first day of the season.

“We did really well in the Silver (Conference). They really dominated the conference,” said Venneman, whose team moved to the Silver Conference this year. “They did such an awesome job.”

Venneman, who has been coaching the competitive cheer team for 12 years, is happy to see her team making history.

“We started out rough this year with a new group of girls coming in,” she said. “Right after Christmas, they started to click and began working as a team. Winning the conference championship is so thrilling, but above all, I’m more excited they’ve come together as a team. They’re a talented group. They just needed to come together.”

Venneman said the districts tournament will be tough as many good teams are competing in it, such as Tri County, Lakewood and host Comstock Park.

Venneman also said her team has had to battle through illness, as well, making what they’ve accomplished that much more impressive.

Junior Jaimie Cole, 17, who has been on the team since her freshman year, believes her team can make an impact at districts if the team keeps together.

“Before this year, we were improving ourselves and our own team skills. And at team camps, a lot of the staff was impressed with our skills and team bonding,” Cole said. “We’ve never had a (conference) championship before. I feel like we are more a team and more unified than in past years. And I feel like we are just going to have to work as a team and be unified to continue on.”

Cole said with her being a senior, this year’s success has already been the most enjoyable she could have ever imagined.

“I feel pretty excited because it’s my last year so I know I have to do my best,” she said. “I’m pretty much going to leave it all on the mat.”