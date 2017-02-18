Funeral Notices for Feb. 18, 2017

Monday

James “Jim” Baird — Celebration of life, noon to 2 p.m., American Legion Post 101, Greenville. (Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville)

Daniel Dean Miller — 1 p.m., St. Thomas Lutheran Church, Trufant. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Tuesday

Kenneth A. Larsen — 11 a.m., St. Thomas Lutheran Church, Trufant. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

James “Jim” Baird, 51

GREENVILLE — James “Jim” Baird, 51, of Gowen, died Wednesday. A celebration of life luncheon will be from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at Greenville American Legion Post. Arrangements are by Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville, www.marshallfuneralhomeinc.com.

Kenneth A. Larsen, 89

GREENVILLE — Kenneth A. Larsen, 89, of Trufant, died Thursday. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Thomas Lutheran Church, Trufant. Burial will be in Trufant Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, www.hurstfh.com.

Mary Elizabeth Klaasse Spooner, 90

GREENVILLE — Mary Elizabeth Klaasse Spooner, 90, of Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia, and formerly Michigan, died Monday. Mary was cremated in Georgia. She will be interred in Oak Hill Cemetery, Grand Rapids. Arrangements are by Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville,www.marshallfuneralhomeinc.com.

Sherry Williams, 43

GREENVILLE — Sherry Williams, 43, of Ionia, died Wednesday. Arrangements are pending at Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville. A complete obituary will be online at www.marshallfuneralhomeinc.com.