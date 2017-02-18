Greenville’s Keegan Goetz to play soccer at Northern Michigan University

By Ryan Schlehuber "Scoop" • Last Updated 12:53 am on Saturday, February 18, 2017

 

Keegan Goetz, center, signs his letter of intent to play soccer for Northern Michigan University Tuesday. Pictured with him is his family, his brother, Wade, 9, Amanda, his mother, and Donald, his father. (Daily News | Ryan Schlehuber)

GREENVILLE — Keegan Goetz is taking his soccer skills to the Upper Peninsula.

The senior midfielder, who played soccer this year in Grand Rapids for Alliance Academy and SCOR in Rockford, signed a letter of intent to enroll at Northern Michigan University in Marquette Tuesday.

“It basically came down to the love of soccer. I just love the campus, love the area and love Marquette. It’s a beautiful town,” Goetz said.

After meeting some of the NMU players during a camp this past summer, Goetz knows he’s ready for the challenge of college-level soccer.

“With the team I played (for) in Grand Rapids, we played against some colleges teams so I got good exposure there,” he said. “It’s going to be a little bit of a transition from high school to the college level at NMU, but I think I just need to keep working hard and eventually I can find myself where I need to be.”

NMU soccer coach David Poggi loves Goetz’s style of play.

“Keegan is a great young man and has the qualities necessary to play at the next level,” Poggi said. “We’re really excited that Keegan has decided to accept enrollment at NMU and be a part of our program. He’s an exciting young player, we’re an exciting young team, so he’s a great fit.”

Last season, the Wildcats were 5-10-2 overall and 5-9-2 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The team competes with schools such as Saginaw Valley, Northwood and Findlay.

The team was underclassman-dominated with more than 20 freshmen on the roster last season.

“I’m just looking forward to being a college athlete and seeing what it’s all cracked up to be,” Goetz said.

About the Author

Ryan Schlehuber "Scoop"

Ryan Schlehuber is the sports editor for The Daily News and Carson City Gazette. Schlehuber, originally from St. Ignace, has been with The Daily NEws since September 2009.

Ryan Schlehuber "Scoop" has written 303 articles.

Follow Us
Rate this Article
VN:R_U [1.9.10_1130]
Rating: 0 (from 0 votes)