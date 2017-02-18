Greenville’s Keegan Goetz to play soccer at Northern Michigan University

GREENVILLE — Keegan Goetz is taking his soccer skills to the Upper Peninsula.

The senior midfielder, who played soccer this year in Grand Rapids for Alliance Academy and SCOR in Rockford, signed a letter of intent to enroll at Northern Michigan University in Marquette Tuesday.

“It basically came down to the love of soccer. I just love the campus, love the area and love Marquette. It’s a beautiful town,” Goetz said.

After meeting some of the NMU players during a camp this past summer, Goetz knows he’s ready for the challenge of college-level soccer.

“With the team I played (for) in Grand Rapids, we played against some colleges teams so I got good exposure there,” he said. “It’s going to be a little bit of a transition from high school to the college level at NMU, but I think I just need to keep working hard and eventually I can find myself where I need to be.”

NMU soccer coach David Poggi loves Goetz’s style of play.

“Keegan is a great young man and has the qualities necessary to play at the next level,” Poggi said. “We’re really excited that Keegan has decided to accept enrollment at NMU and be a part of our program. He’s an exciting young player, we’re an exciting young team, so he’s a great fit.”

Last season, the Wildcats were 5-10-2 overall and 5-9-2 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The team competes with schools such as Saginaw Valley, Northwood and Findlay.

The team was underclassman-dominated with more than 20 freshmen on the roster last season.

“I’m just looking forward to being a college athlete and seeing what it’s all cracked up to be,” Goetz said.