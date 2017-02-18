Martin’s 50 points lead Big Rapids over Central Montcalm

STANTON — Demetri Martin showed why he may be the best basketball player in the state against Central Montcalm on Friday.

The Big Rapids senior forward dropped a school single-game record 50 points to help his Cardinals (15-1 overall, 11-0 CSAA-Gold) earn a 83-45 win during Central Montcalm’s Orange Out event, which raises awareness of type 1 diabetes.

“We ran three or four different kinds of defenses at him tonight and we still couldn’t stop him. We said we weren’t going to let him shoot, but, to his credit, he found a way,” said Green Hornets coach Dan Basom about Martin.

The heavily favored Cardinals wasted no time in getting a big lead against their younger opponent, going up 20-0 after a slam dunk by Martin on a fast break.

A running clock began in the fourth quarter with Big Rapids up 66-33 at the end of the third quarter, however, with some hometown fans grumbling, Big Rapids kept their starters in, including Martin, who finally went to the bench once he scored his 50th point.

Despite going up against the league’s best team, Central Montcalm (4-12 overall, 3-0 CSAA-Gold) should have put up a much better fight, Basom said.

“We lacked toughness and courage tonight, which surprises me because we have really been getting a lot tougher,” Basom said. “We haven’t been shooting well, so we’ve really been working on that in the past couple practices. When the early shots didn’t fall tonight, I thought we let the score dictate how we played.”

Basom said he told his players that in order to be better, the team needs to respond in dire times.

“We’ve got to be able to respond better than what we did tonight,” he said.

Basom credited Martin for his impressive outing.

“Give Big Rapids a ton of credit. In 10 years of coaching basketball, he’s the best I’ve ever seen,” he said. “God has blessed him with some incredible skills.”

Martin finished 17-of-28 shooting, knocking down eight 3-pointers collecting 13 rebounds. He also went 8-for-10 at the free throw line.

The Green Hornets were led by Austin Proctor, who finished with 18 points, including shooting 4-for-8 at the 3-point line. He also had six steals and six rebounds.

Teammate Gunther Ebels finished with eight points and two steals, while Mitch Nichols also scored eight points and grabbed seven rebounds.