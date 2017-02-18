Otisco Township Board votes down proposed hall addition

OTISCO TOWNSHIP — The heated debate surrounding a proposed Township Hall addition has come to an end.

The debate has gone on for nearly a year and has kept on through the election of a new township supervisor and a new township treasurer.

During a special meeting Thursday evening, the township board voted 4-1 to not continue with the proposed Township Hall addition. Trustee Ben Oatley cast the solitary vote against letting the project die.

Supervisor Joseph Daller began the meeting by leading a discussion with members of the board to determine the exact verbiage of the motion to cancel the construction contract with Scheid Construction set forth by Treasurer Cara Johnson on Feb. 7.

It was decided the board should vote specifically on whether to move forward with the addition, so Daller opened the matter up for discussion and public comment from the small group of residents at the meeting.

Johnson began by talking about the budget training she and Daller had attended in Lansing at a meeting of the Michigan Townships Association earlier that day.

“One of the biggest takeaways I got from that was in adopting a budget, it’s not just about money,” she said. “It’s things we need to sit down and … (figure out) what we want to do with that. One of the biggest things they drove home to us was goals; long-term and short-term goals. With those goals in mind, it’s (about) needs and wants.”

Johnson wondered aloud what the short-term and long-term goals the township needs.

“I think before we consider spending $250,000 on an addition that we may not need, we should probably take a look at the needs of our township residents with goals in place first before we do a want of a township hall addition,” she said. “That includes roads, fire, all of the other things that our community … what’s important to them first and foremost. If there’s money left over, we can look at a want of a Township Hall addition.”

Daller said he believes there were a number of uses outlined for the space the addition would have provided to the building but that the main justification had to do with the opportunity to bring voting back to the Township Hall from the Ashley Baptist Church, where Otisco Township residents currently go to cast their ballots.

“I point blank asked Lynda (Sower), the clerk who’s in charge of the elections for Otisco Township, if she was happy with the current arrangement,” Daller said. “She said she was. So my feeling is, based on that, if she’s responsible for the elections in Otisco Township and she’s comfortable with the current setting and arrangements, I have no reason to question her decision.”

Oatley said the addition was proposed not only for the voting but for the additional space it would provide.

“The township is going to grow. We’re going to have more people attending meetings. I’ve watched the meeting size grow over the years. Sometimes we’ve had people standing,” he said. “There’s additional need for office space in the future. I think we have the money in the bank and it’s been sitting there accruing interest. It doesn’t cut in overly too bad into our savings.”

Oatley also mentioned the hope the addition could be a place for people to socialize and come together.

Trustee Dan Ziegler said he is “tired of arguing about this.”

“We’ve been talking about this for almost a year … and we’re no further ahead than we’ve been. Maybe it’s time to back off and let it rest,” he said.

Sower agreed with Ziegler.

“I’m not totally against this. I really feel the way everything was done with this was not right from the day it started,” she said. “I just think everything was all mangled up and nothing was done according to the way it should have been done. As far as I’m concerned, if you’re going to do it, do it right.”

Ziegler asked Sower how Keane Township votes in the hall they have as he believes it’s the same size if not smaller than the existing Otisco Township Hall.

Sower replied, “According to the state rules and regulations, they shouldn’t be.”

Ziegler said, “Well, there’s laws broken every day.”

Sower said she didn’t want to be the person causing the law breaking.

Johnson talked about roads in the township which the township is responsible for maintaining, as there are some the Ionia County Road Commission does not maintain. She pointed to those projects as worthy causes for the money which would have been earmarked for the addition to help fund.

Former Treasurer Jan Breimayer said there are other funds designated for roads and remarked she wasn’t sure why there’s a problem with spending money for roads “when there’s money there.”