Rep. Lower declines to request AG opinion about election programming

STANTON— The decision of whether to pay a county clerk additional salary for election programming is back before the Montcalm County Board of Commissioners.

In January, commissioners voted to seek a legal opinion from the Michigan Attorney General, with the assistance of 70th District State Rep. Jim Lower, R-Cedar Lake, regarding the question of whether election programming is a statutory duty for county clerks.

However, after Lower spoke with State House counsel, he declined to submit the opinion request to the Attorney General. Lower informed commissioners of his decision in a letter dated Feb 1.

“The issue you have brought to my attention is purely a matter of local concern, not one with statewide implications or that pivots on a significant ambiguity in state law,” Lower’s letter stated. “Moreover, even if the Attorney General were to grant such a request, the opinion could not bring final resolution to the matter since it would not be legally controlling or authoritative. It is also my understanding that the board’s retained legal counsel has already opined on the matter. That opinion is not necessarily any less persuasive than that which the Attorney General might give. Consequently, I do not believe that the issue warrants my submission of an opinion request to the Attorney General.

“I am fully confident that the board, with the advice of counsel, can and will properly resolve this issue,” Lower’s letter stated.

In his letter, Lower specifically pointed to MCL 14.32, which says “state officers have broad discretion in deciding whether to request an opinion from the Attorney General and there is no authority to compel a state officer to do so.” Lower also noted, “generally, an opinion by the Attorney General does not have the force of law, nor does an opinion have any precedential effect. Rather opinions are only binding on the state agencies that request them.”

The ongoing election programming dispute stems from the reluctance of some commissioners to continue paying Clerk Kristen Millard an additional $7,000 per year for her election programming work, which the county has done since 2007. The funds come from the county’s election programming fees billed out to local municipalities (see accompanying info box). Millard said her election programming work has generated more than $265,000 in revenue for the county since 2006, and is more cost-effective than if the county hired an outside vendor to do the work.

In December 2016, Millard requested commissioners once again approve her annual $7,000 wage for election programming work, but this time commissioners were conflicted and voted to table the matter pending a legal opinion. The county has obtained two legal opinions, but commissioners remain conflicted.

Millard has argued that election programming is not a statutory duty for county clerks, but that she currently provides the service because commissioners appointed her to do so. Some commissioners, including Chairman Patrick Q. Carr, are concerned about the appearance of paying additional funds to Millard amid last year’s sweeping budget cuts throughout all county offices. Commissioner Ron Retzloff is concerned about the appearance of the county profiting from charging election programming fees to local municipalities. Retzloff has told The Daily News he plans to make a motion that would lower or eliminate the county’s election programming fees billed out to local municipalities, or to make a motion to pursue contracting with an outside vendor instead of with Millard for election programming work.

Millard, who was not aware of Lower’s letter to commissioners until she was contacted by The Daily News, said she didn’t feel an Attorney General opinion was necessary in light of an opinion from Michigan Bureau of Elections Director Chris Thomas, which stated, “Rule 168.772(7) is quite clear: If a city or township owns the voting devices and the election is an election at which state or county offices or proposals are to be voted upon, or an election at which state, county and local offices and proposals are to be voted upon, the city election commission shall provide the devices, programming and computer time and the county election commission shall provide ballot cards, ballot envelopes and the printing of the ballot labels. A city or township and a county may enter into a mutual agreement that the county shall provide programming or computer time or both.”.

“This issue needs to be resolved soon so the county, townships and cities can move forward with the purchase and installation of new voting equipment in 2017,” Millard said. “Until this issue is resolved, none of our jurisdictions can move forward. The deadline for installation in 2017 is swiftly approaching. If we miss that deadline, we will have to install in 2018, which will be a busy election year, and that certainly isn’t ideal.”

Montcalm County Controller-Administrator Robert Clingenpeel told The Daily News he expects the issue will remain under “old business” on the Board of Commissioners agenda until the question is resolved.

“I believe we will try to make a decision with the information we currently have,” added Carr, in light of Lower’s letter.

Commissioners are next scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Montcalm County Administrative Building in Stanton.