Tri County basketball players engage with Early Childhood youngsters

HOWARD CITY — As the youngest sibling in her family, Julia Hauenstein hasn’t had much chance to be a “big sister.” However, on Wednesday, she did, at least for a little while.

As many as 70 youngsters from Howard City’s Early Childhood Center, ranging from 3 to 4 years old, filed into the center’s Edge gymnasium and were greeted by several players from both the Tri County girls and boys basketball team Wednesday, an outreach event to introduce youngsters to engage in school activities, says co-coordinator Dave Princer, who broadcasts Vikings sports through Michigan Sports Radio.

“It was a lot of fun. I love little kids,” said Hauenstein, a senior guard for the Vikings. “The best thing I liked about this event is just getting to interact with them, see them smiling and watching them have a good time. I know they look up to us, so it’s fun.

“I remember when I was little, looking up to the bigger kids,” she added. “They were like my idols and everything.”

Princer, along with his Michigan Sports Radio partner, Dave Vannoord, Tri County’s athletic director, Phil Butler and Chuck Clark from Fremont Chevrolet, shared the event with the basketball players, providing mini-basketballs that were signed and handed out by the players to the students, who can bring the basketballs to tonight’s games against Grant and get in free, along with family members.

The youngsters loved seeing the players, who they see as superstars, said Melissa Clegg, director of special education and intervention at the center.

“These players are true stars to these kids,” Clegg said. “They think of them highly, they look up to them. These kinds of events promote engagement and academic success. It gives something for them to look forward to and it involves the parents, too.”

The engagement between the high school students and Early Childhood students is a double win, Butler says.

“I think that’s what it’s all about, high school players being leaders and giving back to the community. You see these kids’ faces today, it’s priceless,” he said. “We need to do more of this stuff where our little kids are looking up to our high school kids, and our high school kids to know they are leaders and put them in situations where they know they are valued, rooted for and interact with their No. 1 fans.”

During tonight’s games, which start at 6 p.m., the youngsters and their family members will be recognized by the teams. The preschoolers will also be given free hot dogs and hot chocolate and be given reserved seating.

Wednesday’s event made an impression on boys senior guard Justin Kirkwood, who hopes to see more engagements like this in the future.

“It makes me feel good to have these kids looking up to us. Makes me feel like being a better person so they can hopefully be like me some day,” he said. “Handing the basketballs after we signed them, you could see how really happy they were with that. I’d love to see more of these kinds of things, and not just from the basketball teams, but maybe all our sports teams.”

Butler said tonight’s games have now grown to be more than just about basketball games.

“They know the game is going to be big on Friday night, but then you add the magnitude of, hey, the little kids are getting into the game free and they’re bringing their grandpas and grandmas and there’s talk there’s going to be a big crowd, so that makes you go to practice today and work a little bit harder, and it builds a little more excitement in there,” Butler said. “These are times that, not only with the kids getting autographs, but the players will remember this for the rest of their lives. It just brings the values of athletics together of why we do this and knowing it’s so much bigger than what the score is going to be at the end Friday night.”