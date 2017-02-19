Belding man sent to prison for strangling, nearly killing woman

EUREKA TOWNSHIP — A Belding man has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison after attacking and nearly killing a Crystal woman nearly one year ago.

Devin Tumbleson, 29, pleaded no contest last October to assault by strangulation. A second charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder was dismissed in exchange for his plea.

A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as such by the court for sentencing purposes.

The charges stem from an incident on May 23, 2016, in Eureka Township. Two people searching for morel mushrooms on Berridge Road south of Fenwick Road heard someone calling for help. They found a 19-year-old female who had been severely assaulted. The mushroom hunters drove the woman to Spectrum Health United Hospital in Greenville. She was then flown via Aero Med to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids as she had sustained life-threatening injuries.

The woman told Montcalm County sheriff’s deputies she had been riding with a man in a vehicle when a disagreement arose between the two. The woman said the man became so irate, he began strangling her and then pushed her out of the vehicle.

Police arrested Tumbleson soon after.

According to the Montcalm County Prosecutor’s Office, Tumbleson and the young woman had met via Facebook and had arranged for Tumbleson to drive the woman to Florida. The woman had promised to pay Tumbleson for the trip, but she did not have the money at the time of the trip.

Tumbleson stopped the vehicle in a rural area in Eureka Township and assaulted the woman, including choking her and then shoving her out of the stopped vehicle. When the woman was pushed out of the vehicle, she hit her head on the ground hard enough to sustain brain injuries. She had to undergo several surgeries to her brain and throat.

Tumbleson was sentenced Jan. 26 in Montcalm County’s 8th Judicial Circuit Court to from five to 10 years in prison plus $1,308 in court costs. His attorney was Thomas Wilson.