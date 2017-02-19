Eagles win nine days after Wolverines win first meeting

CARSON CITY — The last time Carson City-Crystal and Vestaburg got together for a boys basketball game, the Wolverines pulled out a close game.

The second time nine nights later? Not so much.

The Eagles got out to a big lead at halftime and beat Vestaburg 49-35 in the rematch Friday night.

It was different than the 51-46 win the Wolverines pulled out Feb 8.

“I think our defense was a little better nine days ago,” CC-Crystal coach Cory Schneider said. “I think we did a better job of keeping the ball outside of the paint and when it got in there we did a good job collapsing and making it tough for them (Vestaburg). They earned every point they got and they played us tough again.”

For Vestaburg coach Todd Halcomb, the difference was no scoring.

“We didn’t hit our shots,” Halcomb said. “Part of the problem was we didn’t run our offense right. The last 2:30 of the second quarter we were right there with them then we went down five straight possessions and never got a great shot or turned it over.”

After both teams were tied at eight after one quarter, the second quarter, Halcomb talked about saw his Wolverines get only two field goals for five points and get outscored 14-5 for a 22-13 halftime deficit.

Kaleb Barrett and Garrett Gage had eight points each for CC-Crystal (11-5 overall, 10-2 MSAC) at that point.

“Any time you can get those two open shots and get them going it really helps the team offense,” Schneider said. “Then everybody’s worried about those two and we can slip Bryan (Tyler) under the basket. Then maybe Drew (Stout) can get an open look in the corner. Getting those two going really helps the other three players on the court.”

Vestaburg (7-8 overall, 7-5 MSAC) knocked four points off the deficit in the third quarter and got the arrearage down to three with just over two minutes to play.

“We started running our ramble-scramble defense and get the ball, and, offensively, we started to run our offense right,” Halcomb said. “Then we started defensively doing the job we were supposed to do. We had several breakdowns in the first half, which killed us.”

But in the final two minutes of the game the Wolverines only got three points.

“Just didn’t execute and hit shots,” Halcomb said. “The thing is, when the guys don’t execute and run the offense right, it really hurts and bogs things down because when one guy doesn’t run it right, it doesn’t clear an option for the next player. There was one offense we had in that I didn’t think they (CC-Crystal) could have stopped if we ran it right.”

Barrett, meanwhile, led a fourth quarter where the Eagles were 12-of-14 from the free-throw line and 14-of-16 overall.

“That always helps,” Schneider said.

Barrett led CC-Crystal with 22 points and Gage finished with 12.

Noah Johnston had 12 points and Christian Keeler added 11 for Vestaburg.

CC-Crystal is off until Tuesday when they go to Shepherd. Vestaburg hosts Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy Wednesday.