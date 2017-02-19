Trio of female cousins from Saginaw get jail for robbing Sidney man

SIDNEY TOWNSHIP— A trio of female cousins from Saginaw received jail sentences for their roles in robbing a Sidney Township home last autumn.

Cheyenna Fleming, 21, Felicia Samaniego, 18, and Alexis Samaniego, 17, were all charged with armed robbery and unarmed robbery stemming from a Sept. 1, 2016, incident at a Sidney Township home.

According to the Montcalm County Prosecutor’s Office, Fleming knew the man who lived at the home and hatched a plan to steal the man’s safe.

The trio stole the man’s safe, which contained coins, jewelry and money, but police had a good description of the three women and their vehicle. The women were apprehended by a Montcalm County sheriff’s deputy and the Michigan State Police shortly after the crime was committed.

Each woman pleaded guilty to unarmed robbery. The armed robbery charges were dismissed due to “extenuating circumstances,” according to Montcalm County Prosecutor Andrea Krause.

Fleming and Felicia Samaniego were both sentenced Feb. 9 in Montcalm County’s 8th Judicial Circuit Court to 12 months in jail with credit for 161 days already served, plus 36 months probation, plus court costs. Fleming’s attorney was Lori Shearer, while Felicia Samaniego’s attorney was John Raven.

Alexis Samaniego, who was 16 when the crime occurred, but turned 17 just three days later, was charged as an adult as well. She was sentenced last December to six months in jail, plus 36 months probation, plus court costs. Her attorney was Randy Allen Norton.