Funeral Notices for Feb. 20, 2017
Monday
James “Jim” Baird — Celebration of life, noon to 2 p.m., American Legion Post 101, Greenville. (Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville)
Daniel Dean Miller — 1 p.m., St. Thomas Lutheran Church, Trufant. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)
Tuesday
Kenneth A. Larsen — 11 a.m., St. Thomas Lutheran Church, Trufant. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)
