Greenville E-Z Mart sells $23.6 million Lotto 47 ticket

GREENVILLE — A perfect selection going six-for-six on a locally purchased lottery ticket has made someone a millionaire overnight.

According to the Michigan Lottery, a winning Lotto 47 ticket was sold at the Greenville E-Z Mart convenience store and gas station located at 115 E Washington St. Saturday evening.

That ticket, in which the buyer matched all six Lotto numbers correctly, hitting the jackpot, is worth $22.59 million, the second-largest Lotto 47 jackpot on record.

According to Michigan Lotto, the odds of winning the jackpot were 1 in 10,737,573.

The winning numbers are as follows: 12, 17, 19, 29, 36 and 39.

The identity of the winner is unknown, and according to michiganlottery.com, the ticket has yet to be claimed.

Management and staff at E-Z Mart declined to comment to The Daily News, and phone messages left with Michigan Lottery were not returned. The Michigan Lottery office was closed for Presidents’ Day.

The winner can receive their prize as a one-time lump sum payment of approximately $14.3 million or choose annual payments of approximately $751,000 each year for 30 years.