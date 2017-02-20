IN BRIEF: Belding board OKs trip to state conference

By Emilee Nielsen • Last Updated 9:09 pm on Monday, February 20, 2017

BELDING — Students who qualified to compete at the state Business Professionals of America (BPA) conferences will be able to stay overnight at the conference in Grand Rapids.

During a regular meeting of the Belding Board of Education Monday evening, the board approved an overnight stay at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel from March 16 to March 19. Teachers Ed Albert and Sally Carlson, co-advisors for BPA, will be chaperoning the trip.

The cost of the trip will be paid for using vocational funds. Eleven students qualified to participate in the conference.

