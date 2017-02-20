IN BRIEF: Howard City village manager reduces public comment

HOWARD CITY — The nearly 20 people who attended Monday night’s Howard City Village Council meeting only had one opportunity to share their thoughts.

Village Manager-President Randy Heckman removed the second public comment opportunity from the end of the meeting agenda. The public comment opportunity at the beginning of the meeting remains on the agenda.

As Heckman prepared to adjourn Monday night’s meeting, Department of Public Works Director Mike Van Wagner raised his hand and asked about the second chance for public comment.

“I took that off,” Heckman said. “I prefer not to do that.”

Heckman told The Daily News the decision to remove the second public comment was his decision with agreement from the Village Council. He said the second public comment should have never been on the agenda in the first place and that it was “just a mistake” to include it on the agenda by Village Office staff.

“If anybody has anything to address the council with, they can address it at the beginning of the meeting, and then if something is discussed during the meeting they can talk to me personally if it’s an issue at hand, or they can wait till the next meeting and discuss it in the next public comment,” Heckman told The Daily News.

Heckman is in the process of resigning as village manager. He will remain in his elected capacity as village president. The deadline to submit applications for the full-time village manager job is Feb. 28. The village has received 10 applications so far, according to Heckman.

The Village Council is next scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday for a public hearing about the proposed village budget.