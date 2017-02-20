IN BRIEF: Montabella Board of Education talks state budget, laws

EDMORE — Superintendent Shelly Millis brought up some potential good and bad news coming from Lansing in the future.

Gov. Rick Snyder is proposing increased funding for kindergarten through 12th-grade students with a larger budget given for high school budgets.

Another “good sign” Millis said is the proposed 34 percent increase for at-risk funding. The increase would give Montabella Community Schools $90,000 more in the upcoming fiscal year for at-risk funding.

The budget still needs to be approved by the state house and senate.

Other bills in the works at the state level that Millis mentioned included repealing common core and making full-day kindergarten mandatory.