21 local wrestlers move to individual state finals at The Palace March 2-4

A total of 21 local wrestlers are going to The Palace of Auburn Hills to try to win a title.

All 21 finished fourth or better at their individual tournaments across the state and will move on to wrestle at The Palace for the final time March 2 to March 4.

In Division 2, Greenville advanced five to the finals.

Stephen Hilliker and Tren Bartrum won their weight classes. Hilliker won when teammate Deandre Sage forfeited their 125-pound regional final. Sage will still go to The Palace.

Tren Bartrum won the 130-pound division.

Tren’s twin brother, Dren Bartrum, will also head to the finals after finishing third in the 152-pound division.

In Division 3, Belding sends three forward after all three finished third in their weight class. Mitchell Ward was third in the 171-pound division, Jaycee Frisbie was third in the 215-pound class and Tyler Smith was third in the 140-pound class.

Tri County has four headed to The Palace. Dakota Greer (119) and Tanner Astrauskas (125) won their weight classes while Lucas Prater finished second in the 285-pound class and Ben Behrenwald took second in the 145-pound division.

Greer is now 50-0 this year.

“I felt like all four boys wrestled well Saturday,” Vikings coach Corey Renner said. “All four are feeling confident that they can bring home a medal from The Palace. Tanner had a great comeback in his final match, hitting a roll near the end of the match when he was down by four points. He got a pin out of the situation, but even without the pin, he would have won by points.”

Lakeview sends Curtis Perry as the team’s only representative after he won the 103-pound class and Central Montcalm’s Jordan Scofield goes on after taking second to Greer in the 119-pound class.

In Division 4, Carson City-Crystal has seven moving on. Daniel Smith (171) and Jamison Ward (103) both won their weight classes, with Nolan Datema finishing third in the 103-pound class after losing to Ward in the semifinals. Brian Yeakey finished second in the 189-pound division, Daryn Shepler was second in the 119-pound division, Braxton Seida was second in the 140-pound division and Spencer Shook was fourth in the 152-pound class.

“I was pleased,” Eagles coach Kacy Datema said. “I thought they wrestled really well. We almost snuck an eighth through. Konner Datema lost by a takedown in overtime. But I was thrilled with seven.”

Datema thinks his team could get a big medal haul.

“I think we have seven kids that have a legitimate shot at placing, which is good for the kids and good for the community,” he said.

Montabella is going on with two wrestlers. Carson Dalrymple finished third in the 112-pound class and Ethan Crawford won the 119-pound division, beating CC-Crystal’s Shepler 8-4 in the final.