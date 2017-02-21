Funeral Notices for Feb. 21, 2017

Today

Kenneth A. Larsen — 11 a.m., St. Thomas Lutheran Church, Trufant. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Wednesday

Wayne F. “Jack” Mascho — Memorial gathering, 1 to 4 p.m, Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City.

Sherry L. Rood — 2 p.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Reva E. Steele — 11 a.m., Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan.

Thursday

Paula Marie Cameron — 11 a.m., Greenville First United Methodist Church. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Richard Michael Giddings — 11 a.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Friday

Richard E. Badersnider — 1 p.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Richard E. Badersnider, 85

GREENVILLE — Richard E. Badersnider, 85, died Monday. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Hurst Funeral Home, with visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. A full notice will be published in Wednesday’s edition and online at www.hurstfh.com.

Judith M. (Judy) Baker, 74

LUDINGTON — Judith M. (Judy) Baker died Friday. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held in the summer. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements with Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Ludington.

Paula Marie Cameron, 80

GREENVILLE — Paula Marie Cameron, 80, died Sunday. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at the Greenville First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville. Final inurnment will be in the church columbarium. The Cameron family has been served by Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, www.hurstfh.com.

Richard Michael Giddings, 60

GREENVILLE — Richard Michael Giddings, 60, died Feb. 16. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. with services at 11 a.m. Thursday at Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville. Services entrusted to Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, www.hurstfh.com.

Wayne F. “Jack” Mascho, 88

CARSON CITY — Wayne F. “Jack” Mascho, 88, of Carson City, died Sunday. A memorial gathering will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City. Services entrusted to Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City, www.luxfuneralhomes.com.

Bernard “Tom” Norton Sr, 88

SHERIDAN — Bernard “Tom” Norton Sr, 88, of Sheridan, died Sunday. In honoring Tom’s wishes, no funeral ceremony will be held. Simpson Family Funeral Home is helping to celebrate Tom’s life, www.simpsonfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Sherry L. Rood, 48

GREENVILLE — Sherry L. Rood, 48, of Greenville, died Saturday. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville. Visitation will be prior to the service from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the spring in Oakfield Cemetery, Greenville. Arrangements entrusted to Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, www.hurstfh.com.

Reva E. Steele, 96

SHERIDAN — Reva E. Steele, 96, of Sheridan, died Friday. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. today at the Simpson Family Funeral Home in Sheridan. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Simpson Family Funeral Home in Sheridan. Final interment will be next to her husband in Evergreen Cemetery. Simpson Family Funeral Home is helping to celebrate Reva’s life, www.simpsonfamilyfuneralhomes.com.