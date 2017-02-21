IN BRIEF: Consumers Energy to perform electric line clearing in Greenville

By Cory Smith

GREENVILLE— With a goal to prevent future power outages in this city, a number of trees will be trimmed and removed this year.

Representatives from Consumers Energy delivered a presentation to the Greenville City Council on Tuesday evening, updating them on plans for electric line clearing.

According to Harmony Nowlin, community services area manager with Consumers Energy, within the past three years, there have been 31 documented instances of power outages directly related to issues from trees on one of the company’s five electrical circuits within the city limits.

In response, Consumers Energy plans to go through and achieve minimum clearance levels for safety and reliability.

Nowlin said planning will begin this spring, with actual cutting and potential removal of trees to follow.

Residents and business owners potentially effected by the tree cutting will be notified in person, or with a door hanger.

