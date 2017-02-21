Motorcyclists come out for Lakeview Winterfest attraction (PHOTOS)

LAKEVIEW — This weekend may have felt like spring, but the pleasant weather didn’t stop Lakeview area residents and ice bikers from enjoying still frozen Tamarack Lake.

Saturday’s weather did change the start time for the Tamarack Two Miler two-person endurance race to begin at 10 a.m., instead of the original noon time as part of the Lakeview Winterfest.

The motorcycle event was the highlight of Saturday’s Winterfest. Other activities included vintage snowmobiles, bingo and a beer tent.

“If we would have started at noon, we would have gotten a dozen laps in and had to quit,” said Ted Stressman of Coral, who worked as a flagman during the race.

“It’s always better on a 20-degree day, but it was still fun,” added Joseph Bibbler of Clarksville, the winner of the race.

Five teams of two people showed off their bikes and skills on top of slowly thawing ice. The two-mile track wound across the Tamarack Lake and took riders about three and a half minutes to finish. The conditions of the lake deteriorated throughout the race and even caused a few falls.

“He just washed out right in front of me. I could see he was going to go down,” said Team Rifle’s Roger Bibbler of Saranac, another winner. “That ice was so loose out there.”

Other mishaps during the race included a chain breaking on Lukas Evans’ motorcycle. Luckily, his dad, Dean Evans — the other member of Team Evans from Whitehall — had his bike, and they were able to complete the race and come in second place overall to win the B Class.

Kyle and Kaley Johnson of Twin Lakes had mechanical issues as well and were unable to finish. Just over halfway through the race, the clutch on their motorcycle broke.

PHOTO GALLERY

“It happens. It’s racing,” Kaley summarized.

“I thought I saw something the first time I came burning through there (after Kaley and Kyle’s clutch went out,” Roger said. “I could see the next time I went through it was oil.”

For the Bibblers, Evanses and Johnsons, racing is part of their family. Roger and Joseph as well as Dean and Lukas competed as father-son duos. Kyle and Kaley rode together as brother and sister.

“I’ve been doing it for 11 years now, I go out every day that I can,” Kaley said. “My brother and I will go out and ride on the lakes around us.”

Joseph said he had been riding with his dad for about 20 years since he was 9 or 10 years old.

Besides wishing temperatures was colder, all the riders enjoyed getting out and riding their motorcycles.

“This is what we do, and this is where to do it,” Roger and Joseph said. “It’s what we do every day. It’s what dreams are made of.”