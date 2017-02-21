Stanton Veterans Park plans take a big step back

STANTON — The future of Stanton’s Veterans Memorial Park is uncertain after the Stanton City Commission voted to rescind state grants for the park.

Last December, Stanton officials learned they were approved for a Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) grant worth $296,000, but it required at $596,800 match.

The price tag for the first of the park’s four phases is more than $1 million and includes another grant for $400,000 from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT). However, according to City Manager Elizabeth Pynaert’s report on Dec. 27, 2016, the combined total of the grants is $658,336 — meaning MDOT awarded $37,664 less than the city anticipated.

“Both grants have been filed and are waiting to go before Legislature,” Pynaert said during last Tuesday’s Stanton City Commission meeting. “Both have been approved, but not awarded.”

Even with the money from both grants, there is still $395,664 left for the city to pay.

“Our previous city manager budgeted in our capital outlay for this fiscal year for the park. There’s about $132,000 left,” Pynaert said.

The Veterans Memorial Park has been planned and worked on since 2014. In April 2015, the Stanton City Commission awarded ROWE Professional Service Company, a Flint-based engineering firm, the job of designing the park. As of Dec. 27, 2016, the city has paid ROWE $41,311 for developing the park plans.

In March, the Michigan Legislature is set to meet and award grant funding. Pynaert warned that backing out after grant money is awarded could have a long-lasting negative impact on the city when it comes to grants in the future.

“It’s not written out, but it’s pretty much known that if you rescind grants after they’ve been awarded, you will not receive grant funding in the future,” Pynaert said. “Speaking with ROWE, if you rescind before Legislature that’s not going to hurt you.”

ROWE officials also reminded Pynaert and city officials of the sundown date on the lease with Central Montcalm Public School for the park property. In the lease, the agreement was to have work on the property “substantially completed” by April 2020. The lease defines substantial completion by the construction of the baseball field complex and supporting parking or draining infrastructure.

With the reminder of the sundown date and the time constraint of an upcoming state legislative meeting, the mayor and city commissioners have started discussing what action to take on the grants and plans for the future of the park, but they don’t agree.

“This city has nothing to draw people to,” City Commissioner Charles Miel said. “The master plan is to make this a comfortable place to come and enjoy. This park was suggested in this plan. I think it’s a bad mistake to not have this happen. This community needs something to attract people, maybe not a $5 million project, but something.”

Mayor Ken Burris, who was sworn into office during last Tuesday’s meeting, is against the park and disagrees with the layout of the plan, as well as the extent and cost of it.

“They’ve got a lot charged for engineering, way too much. If we’re ever to accomplish that park, we can’t spend that much. It could bankrupt this town,” Burris said.

Burris was in favor of moving the first phase of the grant, which includes constructing a parking lot and trail, to the last phase. His opinion on the second phase, which will cost $3.3 million for four softball fields, completion of the parking lot and a concession stand, was it is “out of this world.”

“Now that we have a firm idea of who’s going to be city manager for the next year, I think that should be one of her top priorities to chart a plan for how we’re going to proceed with this, giving us options, setting down a proposed plan and making the necessary communication with whomever this concerns,” City Commissioner Karl Yoder said. “I’ve in favor of developing the park, but on a smaller scale.”

City Commissioner John Seaman was against developing the park and preferred to put money toward the city’s current baseball field.

“Let’s drop before we’re going to get hurt,” Seaman said, and then made a motion to rescind the grants.

The motion was approved 3-1, with Miel opposed and City Commissioner Krista Johnson absent. Pynaert will begin looking into new plans for the future of the Veterans Memorial Park.