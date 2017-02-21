Tri County cheer moves on again while Belding wraps up historic season

COMSTOCK PARK — It was a tale of two teams, one moving on once again to state regionals, the other celebrating the end of a successful and historic season.

In the District 18, Division 3 competitive cheer finals Saturday, the host team, Comstock Park, took first place while Tri County finished second and Belding finished sixth.

The top four teams qualified for the state regionals, which will be held in Rockford on Feb. 25. Comstock Park and Tri County will be accompanied with Lake Odessa-Lakewood and Grand Rapids Catholic Central, which finished third and fourth, respectively.

For Belding, it was the first time it competed in the districts tournament as conference champion, winning the Ottawa-Kent Silver Conference two weeks ago, its first conference championship in program history.

Head coach Stacy Venneman’s team was hoping to be in the mix with the top five teams, but missed it by 24 points, behind Portland.

“We did pretty good. We hit a wrong jump in the first round that took eight points off our score, but I’m completely happy with these girls,” said Venneman, who has coaching the team for 12 years.

Venneman said unlike most schools competing in the districts, Belding does not have a junior varsity program, so newcomers to the sport are entering their freshman year, which takes time to develop skills and team chemistry. However, she has hope a JV team will be created by next season.

“We had a really good middle school sideline cheer team this year so I’ll be excited to see more girls and get their gymnastic skills developed earlier,” Venneman said.

The regionals are no stranger to Tri County, which has reached that far the past five years, getting to the state finals two years ago and missing the state finals by only two points last year.

That has Vikings head coach Jennifer Laskey’s team hungry.

“I thought today was fantastic. We talk about legacy a lot. What legacy do you want to leave, what do you want the young ones doing after you when you’ve graduated from high school?” said Laskey, who is in her 10th year as coach. “That’s super important to us. I’m just super impressed by them.”

Laskey was quite confident her team would do well coming into districts.

“I’ve never gotten up on a tournament day like, ‘we’ve got this.’ But I just felt today like we got this,” she said. “But it’s that whole season encompassing into these girls love to compete, they love each other, they love cheerleading and they love Tri County. We love what we do.

“I’ve never had a team like this,” she added. “I’ve had talented teams, but I’ve never had a team that truly supports each other every day, that truly pushes each other every day.”

The Vikings were only five points behind Comstock Park after two rounds, but the Panthers were not to be outdone on Saturday, as they scored the highest point total in each of the three rounds, beating Tri County by 16 points in the end.

But Laskey saw a lot of positives from the districts and expects her team to be right there competing for the state finals.

“We can make it to the state finals,” she said. “Couple weeks ago, we finally started really hitting what we needed to hit in each round. We added in a new skill about a week ago so in our round two skill we were able to get that in and, today, timing was fantastic. Round three we had a couple of shaky moments, but again, my team continues to get stronger when a lot of teams get fatigued by then.”

State regionals at Rockford High School include 12 teams from districts 13, 17 and 18. The tournament will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday.