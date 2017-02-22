Belding considering ‘high-interest electives’ and ‘Saturday school’

BELDING — Principal Michael Ostrander is looking ahead, and the future is looking bright for Belding High School.

During Monday evening’s Belding Area Schools Board of Education meeting, Ostrander reported on happenings at the high school.

One of the things he chose to highlight during his presentation is a change in scheduling for students which will open the door to some new and interesting classes. Ostrander called them “high-interest electives.”

To facilitate the integration of the electives, the schedule will change from 18-week courses to nine-week quarter courses.

One example Ostrander used for an elective is “fun chemistry,” which will be a chance for students to see practical applications of chemistry outside of what they would normally learn inside a chemistry classroom.

“Not the periodic table and the things you have to learn, but what cool things chemistry can do,” he said.

With a change to the way classes are scheduled, students are given the opportunity for two back to back nine-week courses of SAT test prep leading right up to the test itself. Using the 18-week course schedule, students take the test prep course during the fall semester and have to wait nine weeks before taking the test.

Ostrander told the school board as part of the push for more electives about the district’s push to add several more advanced placement (AP) courses, including AP computer science. The school is also hoping to bring back AP history and AP biology. The new classes would be made possible through grant funding, which Ostrander said he and his staff are actively pursuing.

“It’s nice to give students opportunities to have advanced curriculum for when they’re looking at going onto college or the next level,” he said.

He said the school will also be continuing the partnership with Heartlands Institute of Technology in Ionia for students interested in technical education opportunities.

“We have companies out there in the skilled trades who tell us they’re begging for employees,” he said. “It’s good for us to push more and more students to Heartlands so that they leave with a skill that can go right into the workplace.”

Also on the horizon for the high school is the chance to hire a full-time postsecondary adviser for students to help them get to their next steps after high school graduation whether that’s college or going straight into the workforce.

According to Ostrander, grant funding has already been secured to cover most of the cost of the adviser from the Michigan Access Network. He said he’s also attempting to secure $2,750 in additional grant fusing.

SATURDAY SCHOOL

Another matter discussed during Monday’s meeting was the possibility of instituting Saturday school hours for students at Belding Middle School. Principal Joe Barron updated the school board about the initiative, which he believes could be helpful in connecting with students who are struggling.

The program would target students with 10 or more absences. Building administrators would have the power to assign Saturday school as disciplinary action at their discretion. If Saturday schools go unserved, the student would be placed on social probation and prohibited from attending school sponsored activities such as dances and athletic events.

Barron said the theories of action behind Saturday school believe that if students increase attendance rates and engagement with curriculum, then academic achievements will increase and that exclusionary action such as suspension might eventually negatively affect student retention rates.

“Those are the two things referenced a lot with Saturday school, knowing that you could strike lightning in a bottle for one kid and may not have a lot of effect on other kids but it would matter to that one,” Barron said.

School Board Trustee Kate Feuerstein questioned how a four-hour program on a Saturday would entice students to come to school if they’re struggling with attendance. Barron said it would be another way to foster connections with struggling students.

The board took no action in adopting the program as it was only a first reading. The matter will be discussed again at March’s meeting.