Funeral Notices for Feb. 22, 2017

Today

Wayne F. “Jack” Mascho — Memorial gathering, 1 to 4 p.m, Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City.

Sherry L. Rood — 2 p.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Reva E. Steele — 11 a.m., Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan.

Thursday

Paula Marie Cameron — 11 a.m., Greenville First United Methodist Church. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Richard Michael Giddings — 11 a.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Friday

Richard E. Badersnider — 1 p.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Marjorie L. Gilbert — 11 a.m, First Congregational Church, Belding. (Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding)

Richard E. Badersnider, 85

GREENVILLE — Richard E. Badersnider, 85, of Greenville, died Monday. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in East Montcalm Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, www.hurstfh.com.

Margaret “Peggy” Davidson, 90

GREENVILLE — Margaret “Peggy” Davidson, 90, of Greenville, died Tuesday. Funeral arrangements are pending at Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville, and will be announced in Thursday’s The Daily News and online at www.christiansencares.com.

Linda Joy Bentley, 66

GREENVILLE — Linda Joy Bentley, 66, of Grand Rapids, formerly of Greenville, passed away Saturday. No services are planned. Arrangements are by Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville, www.marshallfuneralhomeinc.com.

Marjorie L. Gilbert, 95

BELDING — Marjorie L. Gilbert, 95, died Tuesday. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday. at the First Congregational Church of Belding. The family will receive visitors at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Interment will be in River Ridge Cemetery, Belding. Funeral care has been entrusted to Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding, www.jffh.com.

Lillian A. Grissing, 98

GREENVILLE — Lillian A. Grissing, 98, died Saturday. Memorial services will be held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Edmore, with time and date to be announced in a future edition of The Daily News. Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, has been entrusted with arrangements, www.hurstfh.com.

Dr. Ronald E. Johnson, 74

SHAWNEE, Kansas — Dr. Ronald E. Johnson, 74, of Shawnee, Kansas, died Saturday. His wishes were to be cremated with private services to be held later.

Norman R. Miller, 91

GREENVILLE — Norman R. Miller, 91, of Ranney Lake, Belding, died Sunday. No services are to be held and he will be buried in Highland Park Cemetery, Ionia. Arrangements entrusted to Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, www.hurstfh.com.