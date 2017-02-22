Greenville to offer substance abuse support group for teens

GREENVILLE — The teenage years can be a tumultuous time; further complicated by family members who are struggling with addiction.

To help students going through these situations, Community Hope Christian Counseling has partnered with counselors at Greenville High School to provide a peer support group at the school.

The groups will be set up similarly to an established program of a peer support group of the same nature at Greenville Middle School open to anyone who has family members or friends struggling with substance abuse.

“It’s been very well-received,” said Darcia Kelly, director for Community Hope Christian Counseling. “The counselors at the middle school have been very thankful for it.”

Kelly said since the program is grant funded, they have to collect feedback from participants and it’s been overwhelmingly positive.

“They’re thankful for it. It’s sort of like a group for just them,” she said. “They’re very effective.”

An advantage for the support group being held in the middle school and now in the high school, Kelly said, is the convenience of the meetings. They can take place during the day right at the school which can help provide students easier access if transportation to a secondary location would be a prohibitive factor.

“Instead of it always being on second hour of each Monday, it would go second hour one week or third hour the following week … so the kids don’t really lose that much (time) out of a classroom,” she said.

Funding for the groups have come from the Greenville Area Community Foundation in the past and funding for the group at the high school was partially provided by the Montcalm Alano Club, according to Kelly.

Counselors at the high school level have already begun the process of getting the support group started and have held an initial meeting to gauge interest. Kelly said students who would like to participate are encouraged to and no one will be pre-selected by staff to participate.

This differs from the group at the middle school level, according to high school counselor Aimee Long who runs the group there, because those students are chosen based on a list compiled by the middle school counselors.

“Students are so resilient and I really enjoy that age group (in the middle school),” she said.

In the support group she runs, Long incorporates reading from a book about growing up a child of addiction, talks about issues in the lives of the students and concerns they have and has an activity to give the students a chance to have fun together.

“One time we made stress balls and one time we made lava lamps,” Long said.

Not only do students in the groups get the chance to form friendships with other people going through similar struggles, it gives them coping skills they can continue to utilize later on in their lives.

“It lets them know they’re not the only ones … they are not the only students around their age dealing with this kind of thing,” Kelly said. “There’s a kind of support knowing there’s someone else dealing with this issue.”

Kelly said it also helps students to realize it isn’t their fault if their loved ones or friends are struggling with addiction. She said children in the middle school age group can often internalize the struggles they’re dealing with and think it’s their fault their loved ones are struggling.

“Plus, maybe forming a friendship with somebody out there you never realized (was) dealing with this. It gives a peer support that maybe they can talk to outside of support group they maybe wouldn’t have identified on their own,” she said.