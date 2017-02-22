Howard City extends cell tower lease through 2070

HOWARD CITY — This village is extending its tower lease agreement well into the future.

American Tower Corp. sent Howard City a letter requesting the village extend American Tower’s lease on the village’s cell phone tower for another 30 years. The current 30-year lease is seven years in and would expire in 2040. The new agreement extends the lease to 2070.

American Tower offered the village a $5,000 signing bonus for extending the lease. The Howard City Village Council unanimously approved the request during Monday night’s meeting.

“Our industry has become very competitive with a lot of third party companies offering perpetual easements, fee simple sale or lease buyouts,” wrote Laurie Laney, lease consultant for Tower Alliance LLC in Boca Raton, Florida, an authorized vendor on behalf of American Tower. “American Tower and Verizon would like to maintain their relationship with you and have similar programs that can be paid out in a lump sum or a deferred payment schedule where they pay a significant amount of interest, should this become of interest to you. Their primary objective, however, is to do whatever they can to further protect their sites, in particular, their single tenant sites, so another way to do this is to increase the lease terms on their sites.”

The lease extension will not prevent the village from accepting a perpetual easement or lease buyout in the future, and multiple tenants can improve what is offered, according to the letter.

Howard City’s cell phone tower is located near the village’s wastewater treatment facility. American Tower paid the village $14,207.67 in rent for 2016.

RECYCLING OPTIONS

Also during Monday’s meeting, the Village Council discussed options for recycling services.

Granger, based in Lansing, recently purchased Green Valley Recycling & Disposal Service, based in Grand Rapids, and took over as Howard City’s trash removal provider.

Howard City has been without a recycling service since the Montcalm County Board of Commissioners voted to shut down the county’s free recycling site in the parking lot of Leppink’s Food Center on M-82 last December due to an increase in county recycling costs, as well as repeated issues of non-compliance abuse at the site.

Village Manager-President Randy Heckman told the Village Council that Granger offers a blue bag option for recycling.

“You can buy the blue bag right at the grocery store and they put it right with their other trash and when they bring it to the site in Alma, they keep the blue bags separate from the other bags,” he said. “With our recycling center gone, I thought this might be an opportunity to look into something better for us or just something in general.”

Granger’s cost for recycling would be $2 per household per month, for a total of $24 per household per year, plus the cost of blue bags. However, Granger would charge every household in the village for the service, whether they want to recycle or not.

“Is it fair to the people that don’t recycle to pay an extra $2 per month?” Heckman asked. “If 50 percent of people want to do it, I think it’d be wise to do, but if only 15 or 20 percent of people want to do it, I don’t know if it’s fair to charge everyone else to do it.”

Council members expressed interest in a local recycling service, but they wanted to hear more options. Heckman said he would contact Republic Services in Pierson to see if they had any offers.

“I would like to see recycling come back,” Councilwoman Janice Williams said.

In Other Matters …

Also during Monday’s meeting, the Howard City Village Council:

• Heard from Montcalm County Sheriff’s Deputy Clayton Thomas, who is newly assigned to provide law enforcement coverage to the village, along with Deputy Kenneth Butts and Deputy Richard Waite, via a village contract with the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office.

• Reviewed the proposed village budget. A public hearing on the budget will take place at 7 p.m. Monday.

• Reviewed proposed changes to the village’s employee manual. The changes will be voted on at a future meeting.

• Learned Village Manager-President Randy Heckman is attending multiple training classes to become certified in the hope that the village will receive a Michigan Community Development Block Grant for infrastructure capacity enhancement (ICE). To be eligible for the ICE grant, the village must update its capital improvement plan, which must then be approved by the village’s Planning Commission and the Village Council. This all needs to be completed by the end of April.

• Approved amending the village’s purchase contracts ordinance. The ordinance previously stated that any village purchase less than $1,000 didn’t require approval or a purchase order. The amendment lowers that non-approval purchase amount to $500.

• Approved paying monthly bills totaling $43,508.