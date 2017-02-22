IN BRIEF: Belding City Council hosts 3 public hearings

BELDING — The Belding City Council heard comments from members of the public on three different topics during a regular meeting Tuesday evening.

The council opened up the floor for three public hearings: One on medical marijuana, one on an industrial facilities tax exemption certification application and one on a five-year community recreation plan for the city.

The first hearing centered around presentations from two attorneys from Cannalex Law — Benham Wrigley and Robert Hendricks — about the Medical Marijuana Facilities Licensing Act and how laws instated as part of the act could affect Belding if the council chooses to opt in and allow medical marijuana processing within city limits.

The second hearing centered around an application from B&O Saws Inc. for a facilities tax exemption in preparation for an addition to the company’s building to accommodate growing production demands.

The third centered on the five year recreation plan for the city, including a chance for the public to ask questions about the future of the Gathering Place and other additions to city parks.