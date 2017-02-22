JUST IN: 3 Greenville residents overdose in middle of Shaffer Avenue near 28th Street

KENTWOOD — Three Greenville residents were discovered this morning unconscious — overdosed on heroin — in a vehicle stopped in the middle of 28th Street in Grand Rapids.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 11:33 a.m., Deputy Dale Dekorte was in the area of Shaffer Avenue and 28th Street SE in Kentwood when he observed a vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway holding up traffic.

When Dekorte approached the vehicle, he observed three people in the car, all unconscious. From his training and experience he believed them all to be overdosed on heroin.

Dekorte called for additional resources and began to give treatment to the occupants of the vehicle, a male, 40, and two females, ages 31 and 32, all of Greenville.

He administered Naloxone (Narcan) to the two female occupants who were in the worst condition. According to the Sheriff’s Department, deputies always carry two doses of Nalaxone on their person.

The Kentwood Fire Department and Life EMS responded and treated the male occupant.

All three occupants were revived and transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested upon release from the hospital.

Names are not being released at this time due to an ongoing investigation.

Assisting agencies were Kentwood Police, Kentwood Fire and Life EMS.