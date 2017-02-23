CM school board discusses sex ed curriculum

STANTON — The seven members of the Central Montcalm Public School Board of Education heard a presentation Monday on the district’s Positive Behavior Intervention Supports (PBIS) and a possible addition to the Sex and Reproductive Health Curriculum.

Amanda McLaughlin, Multi Tiered Systems of Support coordinator, gave the school board an update on PBIS, now in its second year of a three-year project.

“PBIS is a behavior and learning initiative where we are at about 20 to 28 percent implementation,” McLaughlin said. “But this is a big jump from the 7.5 we had, it’s good growth.”

The school board also heard from Natasha Mueller, education director from Willing to Wait from Grand Rapids.

Willing to Wait is a 20-year-old, research-based, medically accurate program which gives students knowledge and skills necessary to responsibly manage their relationships and delay sexual activity until marriage.

The lessons for middle school and high school students cover topics such as influences students have and the myths and facts about them, pregnancy from a biological and emotional point of view.

“We let students know waiting is OK,” Mueller said. “We explain how pregnancy happens, but also discuss drop-out rates of teen parents, parental responsibility and more.”

Other lessons focus on emotional and relational consequences, unhealthy relationships, sexting, progression in a physical relationship, addiction to pornography and why it is unrealistic and unhealthy, healthy relationships and marriage and peer leadership.

“We have peers share about abstinence, and it helps kids realize they are not the only ones waiting until marriage,” said Mueller.

The board will vote on accepting the program at their next meeting, which will be a special meeting at 7 p.m. Monday.

The board also went into closed session for 58 minutes to review strategy in connection with reaching a bargaining agreement.

In other matters …

The Central Montcalm Public School Board of Education in a 7-0 vote also:

• Accepted the resignation of Kathryn Porter from her part-time paraprofessional position;

• Hired John Wagner as a part-time adult education tutor;

• Accepted the resignation of Roger Hinton from his bus driver position;

• Hired Rhonda Roesler as a part-time bus driver;

• Accepted a request for unpaid leave from Robin Bennett;

• Accepted an overnight field trip for sixth grade camp to Mystic Lake;

• Ratified an agreement with Montcalm County and Montcalm Community College in connection with the Election Coordinating Committee;

• Accepted the resignation of Autumn O’Connor from her teaching position;

• Accepted a request for unpaid leave from Sarah Hopkins;

• Accepted a request for unpaid leave from Jeanine Nassif;

• Accepted a request for unpaid leave from Justin Brackenbury for unpaid leave;

• Hired Daniel Bason as JV baseball coach.

Correspondent Lori Hansen is a Greenville-area resident.