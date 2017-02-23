Belding City Council considers medical marijuana

BELDING — The passing of a law regarding medical marijuana in the state of Michigan last year has municipalities facing some decision making.

Belding is no exception and thus opened the floor for a public hearing during a regular meeting of the Belding City Council on Tuesday evening.

Two partners from Cannalex Law — Benham Wrigley and Robert Hendricks — gave a presentation on the Medical Marijuana Facilities Licensing Act (MMFLA) and its implications for the medical marijuana industry in Michigan.

Wrigley opened the public hearing with three remarks: Marijuana is still illegal at the federal level, none of the laws adopted by states legalizing it for medical use and recreational use change its illegality at the federal level, and it provides card-carrying patients exemptions under the law.

According to the presentation from Wrigley and Hendricks, eight states in the U.S. have legalized recreational use of marijuana while 20 more states have legalized medicinal use of marijuana. The Michigan Medical Marijuana Act (MMMA) was passed in 2008 by 63 percent of voters and classified people into two categories: Registered patients and primary caregivers.

Hendricks said the MMFLA was passed by the Legislature to fix “a lot of problems” with the MMMA. According to him, the 2008 law had been in front of the Michigan court eight times in the last eight years for clarifications on what was and wasn’t legal under the law.

The MMFLA offers five types of licenses relating to medical marijuana: The grower, the processor, the secure transport, provisioning centers and safety compliance testing labs.

The grower is authorized to grow plants in license classes of 500 plants, 1,000 plants and 1,500 plants. The processor license authorizes the purchase of marijuana from a grower and sale of marijuana-infused products only to a provisioning center.

A secure transport license authorizes storage and transportation of marijuana and money associated with the purchase or sale between facilities. It does not authorize the transport to a registered qualifying patient or registered primary caregiver.

A provisioning center license authorizes the purchase or transfer of marijuana only from a grower or processor and sale or transfer to only a registered patient or caregiver. The safety compliance license authorizes a facility to receive marijuana to test for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) levels, pesticides and mold.

The decision facing municipalities throughout the state is whether to allow these licenses within local limits. Municipalities can choose how many and which licenses in each category to allow. For example, they could choose to allow three grower licenses, a processor license and a provisioning center license, but none of the other license categories.

There are financial upsides for municipalities to opt in to allowing these licenses. An annual per license fee of up to $5,000 may be charged to facilities. Municipalities are alsodue a percentage of a 3 percent excise tax on all gross retail receipts of provisioning centers. The excise tax is on top of the 6 percent sales tax to be charged on gross retail receipts of all provisioning centers.

If Belding were to allow growers and processor within city limits, those areas would need to be zoned for agricultural and industrial activities.

Belding Police Chief Dale Nelson said he believes it would be a disservice to the public not to opt out of granting the licenses.

Deb Thalison, Ionia County’s substance abuse director, asked the City Council to hold off on making a decision since the new law does not take effect until December. She said the city should follow the lead of other municipalities to see how they handle it before making a decision.

Local business owner Sam Mason said he would like to see Belding lead by example “for once” and to move forward with opting in to allowing those licenses within the city.

John Sparks, a city resident and member of the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals and the Planning Commission, said he is a registered patient under the MMMA and he hopes to see the city opt in. He said if the city were to opt out of granting licenses, it won’t change the presence of legal medical marijuana within Belding. He noted that government oversight assures the medical marijuana that’s purchased and consumed is safe.

Carl French of Belding told the City Council to “do what’s right for the people” and opt into the licensing.

“I hope you consider it with the knowledge that it does help people who are out there struggling,” he said.

Tuesday’s public hearing was for information only and did not require the City Council to take action. There was no indication of when the City Council will vote on the matter.