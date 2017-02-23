Carson City-Crystal wrestling team preps for New Lothrop in state finals

CARSON CITY — Friday is a big day for Carson City-Crystal wrestlers.

The Eagles will head to McGuirk Arena on the campus of Central Michigan University for the Division 4 state wrestling finals Friday. The action begins at noon with CC-Crystal facing New Lothrop in the 3 vs. 6 matchup.

This is the second time in three years the Eagles and Hornets have faced each other. In 2015 CC-Crystal lost to New Lothrop 55-21 in the Division 4 regional final at the Hornets’ high school.

“They (New Lothrop) are certainly not the same team they were,” CC-Crystal coach Kacy Datema said. “They have some good kids in their lineup. I think we match up with them well. I think we have a really good chance of winning the first dual. I think we have the odds in our favor. We have a better squad. But we sat down and looked at the lineups to see if we have to move or drop. I like our chances. We ended up with a three seed and that was great. If we get by New Lothrop and get a rematch with LeRoy Pine River I think we’re sitting in a great position.”

Datema said he thinks the meet will be won in the smaller weights.

“We definitely have to win our matches down low,” he said. “We have to keep the bonus points to a minimum where we lose. We need to win down low and through the middle, we have to minimize the damage and win a couple of matches. We’re sitting in a good position and it’s hard to move. Hopefully, we win the toss and get the matchups we want.”

New Lothrop is the three-time defending state champion in Division 4, beating Hudson all three times. Hudson is seeded No. 1 this season and won the state title five times before the Hornets won their three.

“Neither of us have been strangers to this,” Datema said. “They have a wrestling history and we both have a history. They’re going to come to beat us and we’re going to do the same to them.”

Braxton Seida is glad to go to the state quarterfinals.

“I’m happy to be a part of the team. I’m honored,” he said. “I think we’re going to be great and go to the state finals.”

Seida had a simple formula for the Eagles to do well.

“Just keep on working hard work and keep the kids shooting and moving during the match,” he said.

Seida also said he thinks wanting to win so much will be key for his team.

“I always wrestle better with pressure on,” he said. “I think the team will to. I’m going to do whatever it takes to win and so will they.”

The winner will face either second-seeded LeRoy Pine River or seventh-seeded Clinton on Saturday.

“We haven’t even looked that far ahead,” Datema said. “We wrestled Pine River twice so we know their lineup pretty good. We’re going to go Friday and pull a win out and redo everything Saturday morning. We’ll weigh in Saturday and look at things at that match if we get past them (New Lothrop).”

Division 3 MHSAA state finals wrestling matchups

Friday, noon

Mat 1

Hudson (16-9) vs. Munising (22-3)

Mat 2

Bronson (30-8) vs. Springport (17-3)

Mat 3

CC-Crystal (29-8) vs. New Lothrop (14-8)

Mat 4

LeRoy Pine River (30-4) vs. Clinton (28-7)

Semifinals

Saturday, 9 a.m.

Hudson-Munising winner vs. Bronson-Springport winner

CC-Crystal-New Lothrop winner vs. LeRoy Pine River-Clinton winner.

Finals

Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Semifinal winners