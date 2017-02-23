Consumers Energy to clear branches and trees around power lines in Greenville

GREENVILLE — Spring cleaning may sound like a chore to most, but for Consumers Energy, it’s a task that reliable electricity is dependent upon.

During Tuesday evening’s Greenville City Council meeting, representatives from the energy company delivered a presentation on upcoming plans of power line clearing. Those plans will involve tree trimming and potential tree removal on a number of city streets and private properties, where branches have begun to crowd around power line and poles.

“Trees are the No. 1 cause of outages,” said Harmony Nowlin, community services area manager for Consumers Energy. “The 31 (power outages) that we had on this power grid in Greenville in the last three years were specific to trees. We’re here, of course, to try to ensure that we are providing the most reliable electric service that we can.”

According to Consumers Energy Forestry Communications Lead Lee Natzke, a preliminary map of line clearing has approximated the locations of overhead primary electric lines on the Greenville Williams circuit, which is one of five circuits within the city limits.

The map showcases a number of lines, with a range starting south on Fairplains Street traveling north to Van Deinse Street, and starting west from Hilllcrest Street ending as far east as streets adjacent to Smith Street. That circuit has approximately 15 miles of overhead electric lines serving more than 1,500 customers.

“While controlling the weather is beyond our means, systematically clearing electric lines lessens the impact weather has on your electric service reliability,” he said. “Consistent, reliable energy is necessary for powering every home, business and neighborhood in the communities we serve.”

According to Natzke, after planning is completed this spring, all customers along the circuit will receive a postcard that describes the upcoming tree marking work.

Shortly thereafter, a Consumers Energy Forestry Planner will start assessing tree conditions, marking trees and having on-site conversations with affected customers.

Forestry planners will attempt to meet with all affected customers in person. Those who cannot be contacted on-site will be left a door hanger or sent a postcard with the planner’s contact information.

Approximately two weeks before line-clearing activities start, an informational letter will be sent to all customers along the circuit. Line clearing activity will then commence with Consumers’ authorized line clearing contractor, Trees Inc.

Greenville City Manager George Bosanic said he had concerns about how the tree trimming process, related to how branches would be disposed of.

“While they are the taxpayers’ trees, they are also the city’s trees,” Bosanic said. “Oftentimes if you leave it there, and the resident says they want it, it sits there for several weeks and we end up having to take care of it.

Bosanic would rather see consumers energy take the branches and place them at the city’s compost site, which any resident would have access to if they wanted the wood or branches.

According to Forester Ryan Simon, historically, as people living within cities aren’t burning wood as much as in previous years, Consumers will revisit the site and collect the wood and brush.

However, Bosanic said he doesn’t recall that happening in Greenville previously.

“It’s something we need to talk about because in the past, that hasn’t happened,” he said. “We have a compost site that we open to everyone, that way we (avoid conflict).”