Firefighters’ ‘quick and prompt’ action saves Coral mobile home

CORAL — Firefighters were able to successfully extinguish a mobile home fire early Tuesday morning, effectively saving the structure.

At approximately 5:46 a.m., firefighters from the Maple Valley Township Fire Department were called to the report of a structure fire at 15819 Lincoln Street.

According to Maple Valley Fire Chief Dan Kain, it was a combination of a quick response time and prompt action by firefighters that led to damage from the fire being contained to the interior of the single-wide mobile home.

“The house was full of smoke, but there were no flames present at the time when I got on scene,” he said. “We kept it (the home) completely shut up until we got a charged hose line there. With a team in place, as well as a backup team, once we gained entry and determined where the fire was — in the front dining room — we were able to extinguish it fairly quickly.”

Kain said one resident was home at the time of the fire and suffered burns. The resident had sought shelter at a neighbor’s house, and from there, was transported by ambulance to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.

Kain said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time and remains under investigation. He does not believe the cause to be suspicious in nature.

“It looks like it started in the front living room area,” he said. “It was a room and contents fire. They’ll have to do some work on the interior, but overall the structure was saved.”

Kain said all credit to saving the structure goes to the firefighters on scene.

Were were able to get on scene fairly quickly and our guys were quick and prompt,” he said. “Training pays off when you are in a crisis like that.”

The Lakeview District and Howard City fire departments were called in on scene via automatic aid and provided additional manpower and water tankers.

Montcalm County EMS also assisted on scene.