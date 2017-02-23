Funeral Notices for Feb. 23, 2017

Today

Paula Marie Cameron — 11 a.m., Greenville First United Methodist Church. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Richard Michael Giddings — 11 a.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Friday

Richard E. Badersnider — 1 p.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Marjorie L. Gilbert — 11 a.m, First Congregational Church, Belding. (Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding)

Saturday

Margaret Kathryn “Peggy” Davidson — 11 a.m., St. Charles Catholic Church, Greenville. (Christiansen Cremation & Funeral Care, Greenville)

Monday

Philip W. Hopkins — 11 a.m., Shiloh Community Church, Orleans. (Simpson Family Funeral Home, Sheridan)

Russell Leon Carrick, 83

EDMORE — Russell Leon Carrick, 83, died Monday. In keeping with Russell’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a scattering of his cremated remains will take place Labor Day weekend on the Houghton Lake property with his family.

Philip W. Hopkins, 52

SHERIDAN — Philip W. Hopkins, 52, of Sheridan, died Wednesday. Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Simpson Family Funeral Home in Sheridan. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Shiloh Community Church, Orleans. Graveside services will be held in Clear Lake Cemetery. Simpson Family Funeral Homes is helping to celebrate Philip’s life, www.simpsonfamilyfuneralhomes.com.