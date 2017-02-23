Meth lab found in Carson City

CARSON CITY — While executing a search warrant Wednesday, the Central Michigan Enforcement Team (CMET) located an active meth lab on Second Street in Carson City.

During the search, CMET located active one-pots, methamphetamine components used in the production of methamphetamine, finished methamphetamine and marijuana.

CMET arrested one white male on meth-related charges. He is currently being held at the Montcalm County jail.

Police are not releasing names at this time, pending arraignments. Anyone wishing to provide information may contact CMET at 1-800-342-0406.

Carson City Police Department and Michigan State Police – Lakeview Post assisted CMET to execute the search warrant.